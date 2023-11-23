Slideshow
Winners grace the stage for ARN Innovation Awards 2023
Celebrated during a black-tie event at ICC Sydney on 16 November that brought together more than 700 members of Australia’s channel community, this year’s Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of more than 39 winners and a new inductee into the ARN Hall of Fame – Steve Martin. The winners were selected from 342 finalists which made the shortlist from a pool of over 160 organisations, spanning start-up, partner, vendor and distributor businesses. This positions the Innovation Awards as the leading technology awards program for customer innovation and ecosystem excellence in the Australian channel.
MC David Campbell
MC David Campbell
MC David Campbell
ARN editor Julia Talevski
ARN editor Julia Talevski
ARN editor Julia Talevski
SentinelOne sponsor Tech Innovation category hosted by Shabeel Shah
Oreta wins Tech Innovation Cloud
Sekuro wins Tech Innovation Security
Secure Agility wins Tech Innovation Digital Transformation
Insight Enterprises wins Tech Innovation Emerging
iasset.com wins Tech Innovation Homegrown ISV
MC David Campbell
HPE sponsor Distributor Innovation category hosted by Julie Barbieri
Dicker Data wins Distributor Innovation Hardware
Crayon wins Distributor Innovation Software
NEXTGEN wins Distributor Innovation Specialist
Pax8 wins Distributor Innovation Creativity
Ingram Micro wins Distributor Innovation Incubation
Australia-wide Innovation category sponsored by Connectwise with Brenton Nicol.
Expose wins Australia-wide Innovation National
Leading Edge Data Centres Australia-wide Innovation Regional
Ingram Micro sponsor Start Up Innovation hosted by Tim Ament
Ingram Micro sponsor Start Up Innovation hosted by Tim Ament
Ingram Micro sponsor Start Up Innovation hosted by Tim Ament
Whistle Me wins Start Up Sector
Cybermate wins Start Up Product
Brad Nagle wins Start Up Entrepreneur - accepted by Julie Nagle.
MyCISO wins Start Up Customer Value
NEXTDC sponsor Vendor Innovation hosted by Claire Sangster
Kaseya wins Vendor Innovation Cloud
Extreme Networks wins Vendor Innovation Networking
Avepoint wins Vendor Innovation Software
HP wins Vendor Innovation Hardware
CrowdStrike wins Vendor Innovation Security
Poly wins Vendor Innovation Collaboration
ConnectWise wins Vendor Innovation Specialist
HP sponsor Partner Innovation hosted by Chris Hewlett
Blue Connections IT wins Partner Innovation Think Differently
The Missing Links wins Partner Innovation SMB
blueAPACHE wins Partner Innovation Mid-Market
Data#3 wins Partner Innovation Enterprise
Interactive wins Partner Innovation Collaboration
MC David Campbell
Dicker Data sponsor Personal Innovation category hosted by Vlad Mitnovetski
Emily Baker (CrowdStrike) wins Personal Innovation Channel Excellence (Vendor)
Emma Davidson (NEXTGEN) wins Personal Innovation Channel Excellence (Distributor).
Zach Amos (ASI Solutions) wins Personal Innovation Technical Excellence (Partner).
Aruna Kolluru (Dell Technologies) wins Personal Innovation Technical Excellence (Vendor/distributor).
Erica Smith (Blue Connections IT) wins Personal Innovation Marketing Excellence (Partner).
Molly MacDiarmid (Crayon) wins Personal Innovation Marketing Excellence (Distributor).
Anna Christensen (Cloudian) wins Personal Innovation Marketing Excellence (Vendor).
Jordan Papadopoulos (Otto IT) wins Personal Innovation Sales Excellence (Partner)
Chelsea Burnett (CrowdStrike) wins Personal Innovation Sales Excellence (vendor/distributor)
Nick Forster (The Missing Link) wins Personal Innovation Management Excellence (Partner)
Rodney Hamill (Cisco) wins Personal Innovation Management Excellence (Vendor)
Anthony Ianni (Ingram Micro) wins Personal Innovation Management Excellence (Distributor).
Arrow sponsors Hall of Fame category hosted by Kelly Johnson
Steve Martin inducted into the Hall of Fame 2023
Steve Martin inducted into the Hall of Fame 2023
Steve Martin inducted into the Hall of Fame 2023
Steve Martin inducted into the Hall of Fame 2023
Steve Martin inducted into the Hall of Fame 2023
Simon Hopkins (Foundry)