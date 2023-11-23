Slideshow

Winners grace the stage for ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Celebrated during a black-tie event at ICC Sydney on 16 November that brought together more than 700 members of Australia’s channel community, this year’s Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of more than 39 winners and a new inductee into the ARN Hall of Fame – Steve Martin. The winners were selected from 342 finalists which made the shortlist from a pool of over 160 organisations, spanning start-up, partner, vendor and distributor businesses. This positions the Innovation Awards as the leading technology awards program for customer innovation and ecosystem excellence in the Australian channel.