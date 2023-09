Slideshow

How AI is driving integration innovation for the channel

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become one of the most transformative technologies in the last decade with partners positioned for success. Given the explosion of as-a-service applications across customers’ hybrid cloud environments, partners are in constant demand to provide seamless ecosystem connectivity and transformative change. To enable this transformation, Australian partners are required to connect all the data sources together, quickly and efficiently to ensure maximum integration success. However, the ongoing technical skills shortage in Australia has created challenges partners to deliver these complex projects and keep up with customer demand. This ARN Roundtable, in partnership with IBM, examined how partners can deliver these complex projects and keep up with customer demand using a AI.