Hitachi Vantara hosts A/NZ partners in Canberra

29 Photos Julia Talevski (ARN)

Hitachi Vantara recently held its partner conference in Canberra on 30 August and took the chance to celebrate top A/NZ partners with accolades during the event which saw Optus Enterprise; Ethan Global; Datacom Australia, CCL and VMware Australia take home top honours.