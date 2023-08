Slideshow

Leader Expo in Perth draws record crowd

28 Photos Julia Talevski (ARN)

The Leader Expo in Perth was just shy of 1000 attendees, marking it as one the busiest shows ever with the venue at capacity. New vendors including Cradlepoint, SNOM, Gskill and Grandstream showcased new and exciting technologies. Key sponsors included Microsoft, Intel, Ubiquiti, Asus, Yealink and Lenovo. Keynotes during the day focused on the future of AI and more than $10,000 in prizes were given away.