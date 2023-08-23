Slideshow

EDGE 2023: Partner investment priorities and insights

35 Photos Julia Talevski (ARN)

​EDGE Research -- commissioned by ARN and delivered in partnership with Tech Research Asia -- outlined the key customer outsourcing priorities ahead in Australia, counterbalanced by a deep-dive into evolving partner strategies linked to new logo acquisition, revenue and profit forecasts plus ongoing talent challenges. A host of panel sessions with partners and CIOs further emphasised and validated research points.