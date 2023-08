Slideshow

EDGE 2023: Channel unites for networking and welcome dinner

143 Photos Julia Talevski (ARN)

Channel entities came together during a series of one-to-one and ice-breaker meetings take place between vendors and partners from both sides of the Tasman. Consisting of six 12-minute speed dating-style sessions, these meetings presented a prime opportunity for the channel to make new friends, reconnect and establish new deals.