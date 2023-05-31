Slideshow

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

33 Photos Sasha Karen (ARN)

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

