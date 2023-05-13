Slideshow

How MDR can help MSPs plug their security gaps

56 Photos Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)

Sophos slideshow

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    L-R: Ben Town (Hosted Network), Jason Maricchiolo (ISO365), Aaron Jacobs (Sophos), Manjunath Lyer (Oreta), Cameron Reid (Sophos), Tim Stephinson (Sherpatech), Eleanor Dickinson (ARN), Andrew Sim (Simtec IT), Sriram Sharma (Blazeclan), William Wetherall (UnicornX), Kabie Senga (Net Affinity), Craig Humphreys (Tesserent)

  • Credit: Natalie Page
  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Aaron Jacobs (Sophos), Cameron Reid (Sophos)

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Andrew Sim (Simtec IT), Aaron Jacobs (Sophos)

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Kabie Senga (Net Affinity)

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Ben Town (Hosted Network),Tim Stephinson (Sherpatech)

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Kabie Senga (Net Affinity), Sriram Sharma (Blazeclan)

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Sriram Sharma (Blazeclan), Ben Town (Hosted Network),Tim Stephinson (Sherpatech)

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Sriram Sharma (Blazeclan), Ben Town (Hosted Network),Tim Stephinson (Sherpatech)

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Manjunath Lyer (Oreta), Jason Maricchiolo (ISO365), Kabie Senga (Net Affinity), Sriram Sharma (Blazeclan)

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Manjunath Lyer (Oreta), Jason Maricchiolo (ISO365), Kabie Senga (Net Affinity)

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Kabie Senga (Net Affinity), Sriram Sharma (Blazeclan), Ben Town (Hosted Network)

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Jason Maricchiolo (ISO365), Kabie Senga (Net Affinity), Sriram Sharma (Blazeclan)

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Andrew Sim (Simtec IT), Aaron Jacobs (Sophos)

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Ben Town (Hosted Network), Tim Stephinson (Sherpatech)

  • Credit: Natalie Page
  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Andrew Sim (Simtec IT), Jason Maricchiolo (ISO365), Cameron Reid (Sophos), Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Jason Maricchiolo (ISO365), Cameron Reid (Sophos),

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Partners discuss the key priorities in Australia's security landscape.

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Andrew Sim (Simtec IT)

  • Credit: Natalie Page
  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Craig Humphreys (Tesserent), Ben Town (Hosted Network)

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Sriram Sharma (Blazeclan)

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Kabie Senga (Net Afinity), William Wetherall (UnicornX)

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Cameron Reid (Sophos), Eleanor Dickinson (ARN), Kabie Senga (Net Affinity)

  • Credit: Natalie Page
  • Credit: Natalie Page
  • Credit: Natalie Page
  • Credit: Natalie Page
  • Credit: Natalie Page
  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Kabie Senga (Net Afinity), William Wetherall (UnicornX)

  • Credit: Natalie Page
  • Credit: Natalie Page
  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Jason Maricchiolo (ISO365), Cameron Reid (Sophos), Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Jason Maricchiolo (ISO365), Cameron Reid (Sophos), Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Sriram Sharma (Blazeclan), Craig Humphreys (Tesserent)

  • Credit: Natalie Page
  • Credit: Natalie Page

    L-R: Jason Maricchiolo (ISO365), Cameron Reid (Sophos), Kabie Senga (Net Affinity)

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Andrew Sim (Simtec IT), Jason Maricchiolo (ISO365)

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Aaron Jacobs (Sophos)

  • Credit: Natalie Page
  • Credit: Natalie Page

    William Wetherall (UnicornX), Sriram Sharma (Blazeclan)

  • Credit: Natalie Page
  • Credit: Natalie Page
  • Credit: Natalie Page
  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Kabie Senga (Net Affinity), William Wetherall (UnicornX)

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Craig Humphrey (Tesserent)

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Andrew Sim (Simtec IT), Jason Maricchiolo (ISO365)

  • Credit: Natalie Page
  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Aaron Jacobs (Sophos), William Wetherall (UnicornX)

  • Credit: Natalie Page
  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Ben Town (Hosted Network), Cameron Reid (Sophos), Jason Maricchiolo (ISO365)

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Tim Stephinson (Sherpatech), Ben Town (Hosted Network), Cameron Reid (Sophos), Jason Maricchiolo (ISO365)

  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Cameron Reid (Sophos), Ben Town (Hosted Network), Jason Maricchiolo (ISO365), Tim Stephinson (Sherpatech),

  • Credit: Natalie Page
  • Credit: Natalie Page

    Jason Maricchiolo (ISO365), Kabie Senga (Net Affinity)

Show Comments
 