In Pictures: IT for a Cause charity golf day

55 Photos Julia Talevski (ARN)

The annual IT for a Cause​ charity golf day was in full swing on 19 April at St Michael's Golf Club in Sydney. The IT industry rallied their support to raise $105,000 for three children’s charities - Ronald McDonald House (RMHC) Sydney, Save our Sons Duchenne Foundation and Cooper Rice-Brading Foundation (CRBF).

