The roadmap to a low carbon future in technology The IT sector accounts for 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions1. This will rise as data and new technologies increasingly play a central role in shaping organisational operations. As enterprises and governments introduce net zero or decarbonisation targets, IT operations will need to better understand their emissions and how they can be reduced without negatively impacting technology or business operations. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.
In Pictures: Nextgen celebrates the channel - Sydney Summer Party 2023
Nextgen recently held its annual Summer Party in Sydney at the MCA drawing a record of more than 500 attendees. Stephen Bovis from Oracle joined Nextgen Group CEO, John Walters on stage to welcome everyone and get things started with the champagne tower. With the usual Nextgen Veuve flowing freely and tangerine attire as far as the eye could see, everyone got into the sprit of the occasion, which is simply to connect and celebrate. Congratulations to Best Dressed prize winners, Zoe Streeter (Telstra), Anna Christensen (Cloudian), and Tanya Hovagimian (Crowdstrike). The Lucky Door Prize winners were Divin Jantjies (Fortanix) and Shane Zoppellaro (Oracle). "As the foundation of Nextgen's annual Leadership Series, the Summer Party has been augmented in recent years by the Leadership Forum and the WISE Forum (Women Inspiring Success & Empowerment) and we're continuing to develop the concept to deliver even more value for our sponsors and attendees across Asia-Pacific and beyond."