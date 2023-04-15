Slideshow

In Pictures: Nextgen celebrates the channel - Sydney Summer Party 2023

57 Photos Julia Talevski (ARN)

Nextgen recently held its annual Summer Party in Sydney at the MCA drawing a record of more than 500 attendees. Stephen Bovis from Oracle joined Nextgen Group CEO, John Walters on stage to welcome everyone and get things started with the champagne tower. With the usual Nextgen Veuve flowing freely and tangerine attire as far as the eye could see, everyone got into the sprit of the occasion, which is simply to connect and celebrate. Congratulations to Best Dressed prize winners, Zoe Streeter (Telstra), Anna Christensen (Cloudian), and Tanya Hovagimian (Crowdstrike). The Lucky Door Prize winners were Divin Jantjies (Fortanix) and Shane Zoppellaro (Oracle). "As the foundation of Nextgen's annual Leadership Series, the Summer Party has been augmented in recent years by the Leadership Forum and the WISE Forum (Women Inspiring Success & Empowerment) and we're continuing to develop the concept to deliver even more value for our sponsors and attendees across Asia-Pacific and beyond."