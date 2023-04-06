Slideshow

In Pictures: ARN Influencer Network 2023

61 Photos Julia Talevski (ARN)

​Leading figures came together under the ​ARN roof at Influencer Network held on 5 April at the Crown in Sydney. During the event we outlined the importance of skilling up and measuring work/life balance delivered via interactive panel discussions. Each documented the trigger points for individual success in the workplace and focused on personal and professional experiences, the importance of poise and grace, in equal measure with staying productive at home or in the office. This involved a cross-section of panelists from the industry to dissect different experiences and skill ambitions. More than 150 executives within the Australian channel attended Influencer Network as ARN launched a market-leading agenda for 2023.​ Photos by: Oneill Photographics.