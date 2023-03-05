Slideshow

Extreme Networks offers partners glimpse into the future

19 Photos Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)

Extreme Networks hosted a partner networking event on 21 February at the Cruise Bar in The Rocks, Sydney for its distributors, partners and select customers to meet CEO and president Ed Meyercord, along with senior vice president of Asia Pacific, Jeff Hurmuses, and Australia and New Zealand regional director, Carmelo Calafiore. During the evening, Meyercord's address to the audience highlighted the growth trajectory of the company and a glimpse into the organisation’s future plans.