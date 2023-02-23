Slideshow

Meraki makes partners feel appreciated at celebration night

61 Photos Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)

Cisco Meraki hosted a celebration event at Doltone House, Sydney, to recognise a year of growth and partnership with over 100 partners. It was a chance for Meraki to express thanks to their valued partners for their support over the year, and to reconnect. During the event, Marleese Attalikos, Cisco Meraki country manager, and Rodney Hamill, Cisco Ddirector of the partner organisation, shared key Meraki channel updates and priorities moving into 2023.