Slideshow

Building your SASE strategy - opportunities for partners

24 Photos Julia Talevski (ARN)

​With many organisations moving to hybrid cloud and remote work environments, the threat landscape is constantly shifting, and maintaining a secure network at the edge is taking centre stage. This exclusive ARN roundtable held in association with Symantec (a division of Broadcom) outlined the state of play with SASE, opportunities for partners and supporting implementation strategies to suit customer and regulatory requirements.