Channel honours ecosystem excellence at ARN Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as ARN raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in Australia. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of almost 40 winners, capturing the most challenging yet transformative period of the Australian channel. To display of such inspiring examples of innovation balanced with stoic levels of resilience is testament to the strength of the ecosystem in Australia. Photos by Ashley Mar.​

    Welcome to Country

    Welcome to Country

    Welcome to Country

    Welcome to Country

    James Henderson (ARN)

  • Credit: ARN

    DXC Technology wins Tech Innovation (Cloud)

  • Credit: ARN

    Orro Group wins Tech Innovation (Security)

  • Credit: ARN

    Intuit Technologies wins Tech Innovation (Digital Transformation)

  • Credit: ARN

    Tecala Group wins Tech Innovation (Emerging)

  • Credit: ARN

    Atlastix wins Tech Innovation (Homegrown ISV)

    Julie Barbieri (HPE) presents Distributor Innovation category

  • Credit: ARN

    Dicker Data wins Distributor Innovation (Hardware)

    Rhipe wins Distributor Innovation (Software)

  • Credit: ARN

    Ingram Micro wins Distributor Innovation (Specialist)

  • Credit: ARN

    Ingram Micro wins Distributor Innovation (Specialist)

  • Credit: ARN

    Exclusive Networks wins Distributor Innovation (Creativity)

  • Credit: ARN

    Nextgen o-Space wins Distributor Innovation (Incubation)

    Patient Zero wins Australia-wide Innovation (National)

  • Credit: ARN

    Colton Computer Technologies wins Australia-wide Innovation (Regional)

  • Credit: ARN

    Tim Ament (Ingram Micro) presents Start Up Innovation category

  • Credit: ARN

    Utecture wins Start Up Innovation (Sector)

  • Credit: ARN

    Cybermate wins Start Up Innovation (Product)

  • Credit: ARN

    Nueva Solutions wins Start Up Innovation (Customer Value)

  • Credit: ARN

    Fergus Creese (My Careers) wins Start Up Innovation (Entrepreneur)

    Julia Talevski (ARN) presents Vendor Innovation category

  • Credit: ARN

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise wins Vendor Innovation (Cloud)

  • Credit: ARN

    Fortinet wins Vendor Innovation (Security)

  • Credit: ARN

    HP wins Vendor Innovation (Hardware)

  • Credit: ARN

    HashiCorp wins Vendor Innovation (Software)

  • Credit: ARN

    Aruba, a HPE company wins Vendor Innovation (Networking)

  • Credit: ARN

    Atlassian wins Vendor Innovation (Specialist)

  • Credit: ARN

    Cisco wins Vendor Innovation (Collaboration)

    Vlad Mitnovetski (Dicker Data) presents Personal Innovation category

  • Credit: ARN

    Steven Tan (AC3) wins Personal Innovation (Technical Excellence - Partner)

  • Credit: ARN

    Sen Philip (CrowdStrike) wins Personal Innovation (Technical Excellence - Vendor)

  • Credit: ARN

    Ben Sullivan (Dragos - formerly NEXTGEN) wins Personal Innovation (Technical Excellence - Distributor)

  • Credit: ARN

    Renata Di Stefano (blueAPACHE) wins Personal Innovation (Marketing Excellence - Partner)

  • Credit: ARN

    Tracey Reed (SentinelOne) wins Personal Innovation (Marketing Excellence - Vendor)

  • Credit: ARN

    Seamus Pearson (Westcon-Comstor) wins Personal Innovation (Marketing Excellence - Distributor)

  • Credit: ARN

    Lisa Fortey (Logicalis) wins Personal Innovation (Sales Excellence - Partner)

  • Credit: ARN

    Reg Johnson (Cisco) wins Personal Innovation (Sales Excellence - Vendor)

    David Campbell (Master of Ceremonies)

  • Credit: ARN

    Mert Mustafa (Check Point Software) wins Personal Innovation (Channel Excellence - Vendor)

  • Credit: ARN

    John Brown (Ingram Micro) wins Personal Innovation (Channel Excellence - Distributor)

  • Credit: ARN

    John Jurkov (The Missing Link) wins Personal Innovation (Management Excellence - Partner)

  • Credit: ARN

    Shant Soghomonian (Dell Technologies) wins Personal Innovation (Management Excellence - Vendor)

  • Credit: ARN

    Gavin Lawless (NEXTGEN Group) wins Personal Innovation (Management Excellence - Distributor)

    Kerrie-Anne Turner (Telstra) presents Partner Innovation category

  • Credit: ARN

    Data#3 wins Partner Innovation (Enterprise)

  • Credit: ARN

    eNerds wins Partner Innovation (SMB)

  • Credit: ARN

    blueAPACHE wins Partner Innovation (Mid-Market)

  • Credit: ARN

    Sekuro wins Partner Innovation (Think Differently)

  • Credit: ARN

    AC3 and Big Village win Partner Innovation (Collaboration)

    Tara Ridley is inducted into the ARN Hall of Fame in 2022

  • Credit: ARN

    Tara Ridley is inducted into the ARN Hall of Fame in 2022

