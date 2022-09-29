Slideshow

Channel community unites to kick-start ARN Innovation Awards 2022

97 Photos Julia Talevski (ARN)

More than 700 executives came together under the ARN roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at ICC Sydney, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a​ record-breaking pool of 354 finalists. Photos by Ashley Mar.