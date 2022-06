Slideshow

How greater connectivity and workplace flexibility are affecting Sydney partners

96 Photos Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)

COVID-19's legacy of flexible working, unified communications and digitisation are far from over, providing Sydney partners new sources of recurring revenue. After two years of adaptation, partners are now in a prime position to deliver enhanced user experiences, simplified IT management and strengthened networking posture to a new flavour of customer expectations. Held in Sydney, this ARN roundtable, in association with NBN Co, examined immediate customer priorities and long-term avenues for revenue growth in the connectivity and networking area.