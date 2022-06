Slideshow

How partners can help customers increase revenue in hybrid work

56 Photos Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)

As hybrid work emerges and employees look for flexibility, the channel ecosystem is sizing up enhanced ways to drive revenue and attract new customers. In a post-pandemic world, partners will need to meet their customers’ demands delivering best-in-class remote work tools, revamped user experiences, simplified IT management and strengthened security. This ARN roundtable, in association with GoTo, explored the options available for partners to help businesses solve hybrid workforce challenges, find additional revenue streams and ways to attract new customer logos. ​​