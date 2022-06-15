Slideshow

A partner roadmap towards cloud success

46 Photos Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)

As a new financial year approaches, a reinvigorated technology sector is gearing up for the next wave of digital transformation with Australian customers. Following 18-24 months of unpredictability and difficulty – and many hurried cloud migrations –customers are readying for the next wave of workplace advancement, with multi-cloud and data-led initiatives leading the charge. From multiple or hybrid cloud environments, data and application modernisation as well as the consumption-based commercial offerings, partners have the tools for success in 2022. But just how do you bring all these together? This exclusive roundtable, in association with Dell Technologies, set down a roadmap for partners detailing the opportunities across services and recurring revenue. ​​​​​​​​​​​