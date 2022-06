Slideshow

App management: Time for partners to perform

Application performance management is high on the corporate agenda and major channel opportunities abound. According to EDGE Research, 73% of Australian customers plan to outsource cloud and application management to the partner ecosystem. To serve this market, partners are building out managed services portfolios underpinned by enhanced applications and hybrid cloud This exclusive roundtable, in association with Turbonomic, examined the application performance landscape in Australia, detailing emerging commercial opportunities and customer acquisition strategies. ​​​​​