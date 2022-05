Slideshow

Female leaders honoured at ARN Women in ICT Awards in 2022

112 Photos Julia Talevski (ARN)

ARN is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2022, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in Sydney. In total, 240 finalists ( 220 individuals and 20 companies) were honoured as finalists from a pool of over 120 organisations and more than 325 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process -- selected by an executive panel of more than 150 industry leaders -- 25 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to 14 highly commended acknowledgements.​