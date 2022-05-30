Bumper channel crowd kicks off ARN Women in ICT Awards 2022

Aligned to the market acceptance that transformation is now considered a default customer priority in ANZ, pressure is mounting on the partner ecosystem to overhaul age-old resell practices in response. Common rhetoric perhaps, but business buying patterns are shifting in the direction of services as new managed opportunities emerge across infrastructure, power and cooling. According to EDGE Research – commissioned and produced by ARN – key strategic partner priorities in the months ahead centre around increased customer acquisition, annuity revenue growth and internal up-skilling. To achieve such aspirations, a commitment to managed services is required to create predictable revenue streams and strengthened end-user value propositions. ARN Exchange – in association with Schneider Electric – will share step-by-step guidance in relation to evolving customer priorities linked to managed services, outlining how partners can capitalise on new commercial opportunities through enhanced portfolios and services offerings. Key discussion areas include how partners can: · Drive more recurring revenue · Attract new investments by increasing company valuation · Excel in managed services and maximise market opportunities