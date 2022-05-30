Women in ICT Awards
Bumper channel crowd kicks off ARN Women in ICT Awards 2022
A record-breaking channel crowd came together to kick-start an expanded Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2022, honouring female excellence within the technology ecosystem following an industry-defining celebration in Australia. Played out in front of more than 600 attendees at Hyatt Regency in Sydney -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Australian ecosystem came together under the ARN roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome Reception in partnership with Microsoft.