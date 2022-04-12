Slideshow

​Channel unites raising $120K during IT For A Cause​

The IT industry rallied together during the 'IT for a Cause' golf day raising $120,000 for children's charities. Held at St Michael's Golf Club in Little Bay, the figure surpassed the $80,000 raised last year, with all proceeds going to Ronald McDonald House Charities Sydney, Leukemia Foundation and Save Our Sons Duchenne Foundation. Event host and founder of IT for a Cause, David Abouhaidar said he established the event to help coordinate IT and technology companies who want to give back to those in need. “We are part of an amazing industry and collectively, we can have a huge impact in making a difference for those less fortunate. It was incredible to see the IT industry come join together to raise an incredible sum. I always dreamed of breaking $100k and we did it and then some at $120,000,” he said. ​ Photos by Secure Agility.​

