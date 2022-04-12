As transformation moves beyond executive aspiration to a boardroom necessity, CIOs are charting a new path forward in Asia Pacific with the partner ecosystem in fast pursuit. Motivated by a desire to overhaul technology portfolios and business models in equal measure, CIOs now hold increased responsibility for digital agendas – an agenda redefining outsourcing requirements in the process. According to State of the CIO research in 2022 – commissioned and produced by IDG – 60% of CIOs across the region are prioritising the upgrading of outdated IT infrastructure, supported by increased focus on customer experience (59%) and product innovation (42%). In response, partners must move beyond traditional box selling to embrace new solutions such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and high performance computing (HPC). Yet challenges remain as the channel skills up to meet the new demands of the CIO. Join Foundry (formerly IDG Communications), Dell Technologies and AMD for this Channel APJ Virtual Event, outlining CIO investment priorities, commercial partner strategies and business growth opportunities. Key discussion points include: • State of the market in relation to CIO technology investment • New role of the partner ecosystem in meeting end-user demands • Key outsourcing requirements of the future specific to the channel • How partners can evolve through the customer transformation journey • Next steps to realise the potential of new technologies and solutions
Channel unites raising $120K during IT For A Cause
The IT industry rallied together during the 'IT for a Cause' golf day raising $120,000 for children's charities. Held at St Michael's Golf Club in Little Bay, the figure surpassed the $80,000 raised last year, with all proceeds going to Ronald McDonald House Charities Sydney, Leukemia Foundation and Save Our Sons Duchenne Foundation. Event host and founder of IT for a Cause, David Abouhaidar said he established the event to help coordinate IT and technology companies who want to give back to those in need. “We are part of an amazing industry and collectively, we can have a huge impact in making a difference for those less fortunate. It was incredible to see the IT industry come join together to raise an incredible sum. I always dreamed of breaking $100k and we did it and then some at $120,000,” he said. Photos by Secure Agility.