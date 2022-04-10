Slideshow

EDGE 2021: Channel reconnects at opening Welcome Dinner

48 Photos James Henderson (ARN)

Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected at the opening Welcome Dinner of EDGE 2021, kick-starting conference proceedings with executive networking in association with Citrix. Photos by Ian Waldie.​

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner: Martin Creighan (Citrix)

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner: Martin Creighan (Citrix)

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner: Martin Creighan (Citrix)

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Welcome Dinner in association with Citrix

Show Comments
 

Latest News

Apr 08
Acer wins $21M contract with QLD Department of Education
Apr 07
Zoom’s bug bounty ROI clear as program pays $1.8M to fix over 400 bugs
Apr 08
5 VMware products need patching against serious security vulnerabilities
Apr 08
TelcoDataCloud named top Tradewinds partner for 2021
More News

Industry Events

20 May
ARN WIICTA 2022
13 Apr
Selling to the CIO: How can partners capitalise on the innovation era?
View all events

Featured