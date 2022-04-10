Slideshow

EDGE 2021: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns

44 Photos James Henderson (ARN)

Partners, distributors and vendors came together in the pursuit golfing glory as the EDGE Cup returned in style at the iconic Twin Waters Golf Club on Sunshine Coast, in association with HP. Internationally recognised as one of the top six resort courses in Australia, the 18 hole, par 72 championship course was designed by five times British Open champion Peter Thomson and partner Mike Wolveridge. Photos by Ian Waldie.

    Jordana Desmyth (HP) and James Henderson (ARN) unveil joint winners of EDGE Cup - Team Bluechip Infotech and Team RingCentral

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Jordana Desmyth (HP) unveils joint winners of EDGE Cup - Team Bluechip Infotech and Team RingCentral

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    Jordana Desmyth (HP) and James Henderson (ARN) unveil joint winners of EDGE Cup - Team Bluechip Infotech and Team RingCentral

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    EDGE Cup: Joint winners - Team Bluechip Infotech

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    EDGE Cup: Joint winners - Team Bluechip Infotech

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    EDGE Cup: Joint winners - Team RingCentral

  • Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

    EDGE Cup: Joint winners - Team RingCentral

