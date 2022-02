Slideshow

ARN honours IT vanguard with Hall of Fame lunch

78 Photos Julia Talevski (ARN)

​ARN hosted the leading figures of influence within the technology channel across Australia, kick-starting 2022 with the Hall of Fame lunch in Sydney. Offering a forum to help drive market-leading initiatives and programs, this executive-level event also welcomed new Hall of Fame inductees Rhody Hill, Nathan Lowe and Vladimir Mitnovetski, as well as reflecting and honouring the legacy of the late Nick Russell. Launched in 2007, ARN Hall of Fame is designed to honour individuals who have demonstrated a long-term commitment to the technology channel landscape in Australia, recognising decades of service at partner, distributor and vendor organisations.​