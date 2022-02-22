Slideshow

Age and art shines at ARN Influencer Network

71 Photos James Henderson (ARN)

​Leading figures spanning the age and art spectrum came together under the ​ARN roof at Influencer Network to outline how success is defined across different experience levels and job functions. Delivered via interactive panel discussions, each documented the trigger points for individual success in the workplace and focused on personal and professional motivation levels, the pathway to career progression plus the skills required to realise such ambitions. This involved a cross-section of panelists from different age groups – graduates to senior leaders – to understand how individuals can be influenced across the generations. In addition, a variety of roles – sales, marketing, technical etc – also assessed the difference in career advancement approach and key metrics of success. More than 130 executives within the Australian channel attended Influencer Network as ARN launched a market-leading agenda for 2022.​