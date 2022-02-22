Slideshow

Age and art shines at ARN Influencer Network

71 Photos James Henderson (ARN)

​Leading figures spanning the age and art spectrum came together under the ​ARN roof at Influencer Network to outline how success is defined across different experience levels and job functions. Delivered via interactive panel discussions, each documented the trigger points for individual success in the workplace and focused on personal and professional motivation levels, the pathway to career progression plus the skills required to realise such ambitions. This involved a cross-section of panelists from different age groups – graduates to senior leaders – to understand how individuals can be influenced across the generations. In addition, a variety of roles – sales, marketing, technical etc – also assessed the difference in career advancement approach and key metrics of success. More than 130 executives within the Australian channel attended Influencer Network as ARN launched a market-leading agenda for 2022.​

    Cherry Yumul (ARN)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Age): Cherry Yumul (ARN); Phil Cameron (Westcon-Comstor); Natasha Lambert (Palo Alto Networks) and Haowei Guo (Amazon Web Services)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Age): Phil Cameron (Westcon-Comstor)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Age): Natasha Lambert (Palo Alto Networks)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Age): Haowei Guo (Amazon Web Services)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Age): Cherry Yumul (ARN)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Age): Natasha Lambert (Palo Alto Networks)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Age): Haowei Guo (Amazon Web Services)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Age): Phil Cameron (Westcon-Comstor)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Age): Haowei Guo (Amazon Web Services)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Age): Phil Cameron (Westcon-Comstor)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Age): Cherry Yumul (ARN)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Age): Natasha Lambert (Palo Alto Networks)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Age): Cherry Yumul (ARN) and Phil Cameron (Westcon-Comstor)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Age): Phil Cameron (Westcon-Comstor); Natasha Lambert (Palo Alto Networks) and Haowei Guo (Amazon Web Services)

    IT For A Cause: David Abouhaidar (Secure Agility)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Role): Ashleigh Cameron (Dicker Data)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Role): Lisa Bouari (EY)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Role): Neels du Plooy (Citrix)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Role): Eleanor Dickinson (ARN); Ashleigh Cameron (Dicker Data); Lisa Bouari (EY) and Neels du Plooy (Citrix)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Role): Lisa Bouari (EY)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Role): Neels du Plooy (Citrix)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Role): Ashleigh Cameron (Dicker Data)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Role): Eleanor Dickinson (ARN) and Ashleigh Cameron (Dicker Data)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Role): Neels du Plooy (Citrix)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Role): Lisa Bouari (EY)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Role): Ashleigh Cameron (Dicker Data)

    Panel - Influencing People @ Work (By Role): Ashleigh Cameron (Dicker Data); Lisa Bouari (EY) and Neels du Plooy (Citrix)

    Cherry Yumul (ARN) outlines strategic initiatives - EDGE, Innovation Awards and Women in ICT Awards - in 2022

    James Henderson (ARN) outlines strategic initiatives - EDGE, Innovation Awards and Women in ICT Awards - in 2022

