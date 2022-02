Slideshow

Channel leaders kick-start 2022 at ARN Influencer Network

96 Photos James Henderson (ARN)

​Leading executives within the Australian channel united under one roof to kick-start 2022 as ARN launched a market-leading agenda at the annual Influencer Network in Sydney. Playing host to more than 130 business leaders – spanning partner, vendor and distributor organisations – the event outlined key initiatives during 2022 and beyond, spanning EDGE, Innovation Awards, Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) and more. Influencer Network marks an evolution of the Judges’ Lunch concept, first introduced to officially launch the awards season while outlining core judging requirements. In recognition of an expanded line-up of industry initiatives, Influencer Network now encompasses the entire channel events calendar, continuing ARN’s role as the leading voice of the local ecosystem.​