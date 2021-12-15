Slideshow
Channel comes together to honour industry excellence at ARN Innovation Awards
More than 700 leading executives within the Australian channel came together under the ARN banner to honour ecosystem innovation and excellence at the new-look Innovation Awards in 2021, setting a new benchmark for industry expertise following a black-tie celebration dinner in Sydney. Featuring a leading and diverse line-up of partners, vendors, distributors and individuals nationwide, 315 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 470 nominations. Innovation Awards – now in its 15th year of running – honoured the channel across eight categories, spanning Partner Innovation, Tech Innovation, Australia-wide Innovation, Start-up Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation and Hall of Fame.
Nick Russell posthumously inducted into ARN Hall of Fame - Chris Bright (Microsoft); Cherry Yumul (ARN); Christie Russell (Katana1) and Ross Ogilvie (Katana1)
Chris Bright (Microsoft) presents Hall of Fame category - this recognises long-standing leaders who have been instrumental in the development and enhancement of the Australian channel. Inductees are determined by the executive panel of industry judges plus previous Hall of Fame inductees
Tim Ament (Ingram Micro) presents Start-up Innovation category - this recognises market-leading start-ups building unique businesses to bring innovative new technologies to the Australian market. All submissions were from Australian-based start-ups
Lynkz wins Start-up Innovation (Product) Award
Education360 wins Start-up Innovation (Sector) Award
Baidam Solutions wins Start-up Innovation (Customer Value) Award - accepted by Luke Francis (CrowdStrike)
Andre Morgan (CMD Solutions) wins Start-up Innovation (Entrepreneur) Award
Kerrie-Anne Turner (Telstra) presents Australia-wide Innovation category - this recognises partners delivering customer innovation headquartered outside of the two most-populated metropolitan areas in the country (Sydney and Melbourne). This partner is a market-leading specialist which thrives in challenging end-user environments, sparking new ideas and outcomes through an unconventional approach to technology consulting and implementation
Area9 of Northern Territory wins Australia-wide Innovation (Regional) Award
Rubicon Red of Queensland wins Australia-wide Innovation (National) Award
Julie Barbieri (Hewlett Packard Enterprise) presents Distributor Innovation category - this recognises distributors spearheading ecosystem innovation and growth through transformative approaches to vendor engagement and partner enablement, spanning the core categories of Hardware, Software, Specialist, Incubation and Creativity
Dicker Data wins Distributor Innovation (Hardware) Award
Nextgen Group wins Distributor Innovation (Software) Award
Exclusive Networks wins Distributor Innovation (Specialist) Award
Ingram Micro wins Distributor Innovation (Creativity) Award
Vlad Mitnovetski (Dicker Data) presents Personal Innovation category
Chelsea Rossney (HP) wins Management Excellence (Vendor / Distributor) Award
Jason King (ASI Solutions) wins Management Excellence (Partner) Award
Stephen Schuffelen (Veeam Software) wins Channel Excellence Award - accepted by Klasie Holtzhausen (Veeam Software)
Alexandra West (ASI Solutions) wins Marketing Excellence (Partner) Award
Ashleigh Cameron (Dicker Data) wins Marketing Excellence (Vendor / Distributor) Award
Vlad Mitnovetski (Dicker Data) presents Personal Innovation category - this recognises standout individuals who contribute to customer, company and channel success through a transformative approach to management, channel, sales, technical and marketing positions
Danny Thien (Somerville) wins Sales Excellence (Partner) Award
Lauren Escalona (Datto) wins Sales Excellence (Vendor / Distributor) Award
Lisa Crosbie (Barhead Solutions) wins Technical Excellence (Partner) Award
Rebecca Hopping (NEXTDC) wins Technical Excellence (Vendor / Distributor) Award
Kerrie-Anne Turner (Telstra) presents Tech Innovation category - this recognises partners leveraging established and emerging solutions to enhance customer innovation levels, underpinned by deep levels of expertise and specialist services
Data#3 wins Tech Innovation (Cloud) Award
Tecala Group wins Tech Innovation (Security) Award
Outcomex wins Tech Innovation (Digital Transformation) Award
Accenture wins Tech Innovation (Emerging) Award
Centorrino Technologies wins Tech Innovation (Homegrown ISV) Award
Cherry Yumul (ARN) presents Vendor Innovation category - this recognises vendors helping partners deliver transformative solutions and services to customers, operating market-leading approaches to engagement and enablement across the key technology segments of Cloud, Security, Hardware, Software, Networking, Collaboration and Specialist
Microsoft wins Vendor Innovation (Cloud) Award
Fortinet wins Vendor Innovation (Security) Award
Lenovo wins Vendor Innovation (Hardware) Award
Veeam Software wins Vendor Innovation (Software) Award
Cisco Meraki wins Vendor Innovation (Networking) Award
ConnectWise wins Vendor Innovation (Specialist) Award
RingCentral wins Vendor Innovation (Collaboration) Award
Karl Sice (Arrow) presents Partner Innovation category - this recognises customer innovation and excellence across the key market segments of Enterprise, Mid-Market and SMB, in addition to pioneering technology specialists and collaborative providers
KPMG wins Partner Innovation (Enterprise) Award
blueAPACHE wins Partner Innovation (Mid-Market) Award
Powernet IT Solutions wins Partner Innovation (SMB) Award
Ericom wins Partner Innovation (Think Differently) Award
Citrus Solutions & Taleka win Partner Innovation (Collaboration) Award
