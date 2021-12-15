Slideshow

Channel comes together to honour industry excellence at ARN Innovation Awards

103 Photos Julia Talevski (ARN)

​More than 700 leading executives within the Australian channel came together under the ARN banner to honour ecosystem innovation and excellence at the new-look Innovation Awards in 2021, setting a new benchmark for industry expertise following a black-tie celebration dinner in Sydney. Featuring a leading and diverse line-up of partners, vendors, distributors and individuals nationwide, 315 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 470 nominations. Innovation Awards – ​now in its 15th year of running – ​honoured the channel across eight categories, spanning Partner Innovation, Tech Innovation, Australia-wide Innovation, Start-up Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation and Hall of Fame.​

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Nick Russell posthumously inducted into ARN Hall of Fame - Chris Bright (Microsoft); Cherry Yumul (ARN); Christie Russell (Katana1) and Ross Ogilvie (Katana1)

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Chris Bright (Microsoft) presents Hall of Fame category - this recognises long-standing leaders who have been instrumental in the development and enhancement of the Australian channel. Inductees are determined by the executive panel of industry judges plus previous Hall of Fame inductees

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Nick Russell posthumously inducted into ARN Hall of Fame - Chris Bright (Microsoft) and Christie Russell (Katana1)

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Nick Russell posthumously inducted into ARN Hall of Fame - Chris Bright (Microsoft); Ross Ogilvie (Katana1) and Christie Russell (Katana1)

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Nick Russell posthumously inducted into ARN Hall of Fame

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Nick Russell posthumously inducted into ARN Hall of Fame - Christie Russell (Katana1)

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Nick Russell posthumously inducted into ARN Hall of Fame

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Nick Russell posthumously inducted into ARN Hall of Fame - Christie Russell (Katana1) and Ross Ogilvie (Katana1)

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Nick Russell posthumously inducted into ARN Hall of Fame

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Nick Russell posthumously inducted into ARN Hall of Fame - Ross Ogilvie (Katana1)

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Nick Russell posthumously inducted into ARN Hall of Fame - Chris Bright (Microsoft); Christie Russell (Katana1) and Ross Ogilvie (Katana1)

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Nick Russell posthumously inducted into ARN Hall of Fame

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Chris Bright (Microsoft) presents Hall of Fame category

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Bevan Slattery inducted into ARN Hall of Fame

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Bevan Slattery inducted into ARN Hall of Fame

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Tim Ament (Ingram Micro) presents Start-up Innovation category - this recognises market-leading start-ups building unique businesses to bring innovative new technologies to the Australian market. All submissions were from Australian-based start-ups

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Lynkz wins Start-up Innovation (Product) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Education360 wins Start-up Innovation (Sector) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Baidam Solutions wins Start-up Innovation (Customer Value) Award - accepted by Luke Francis (CrowdStrike)

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Andre Morgan (CMD Solutions) wins Start-up Innovation (Entrepreneur) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Cherry Yumul (ARN)

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Kerrie-Anne Turner (Telstra) presents Australia-wide Innovation category - this recognises partners delivering customer innovation headquartered outside of the two most-populated metropolitan areas in the country (Sydney and Melbourne). This partner is a market-leading specialist which thrives in challenging end-user environments, sparking new ideas and outcomes through an unconventional approach to technology consulting and implementation

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Area9 of Northern Territory wins Australia-wide Innovation (Regional) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Rubicon Red of Queensland wins Australia-wide Innovation (National) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    David Campbell (Master of Ceremonies)

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Julie Barbieri (Hewlett Packard Enterprise) presents Distributor Innovation category - this recognises distributors spearheading ecosystem innovation and growth through transformative approaches to vendor engagement and partner enablement, spanning the core categories of Hardware, Software, Specialist, Incubation and Creativity

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Dicker Data wins Distributor Innovation (Hardware) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Nextgen Group wins Distributor Innovation (Software) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Exclusive Networks wins Distributor Innovation (Specialist) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Ingram Micro wins Distributor Innovation (Creativity) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Vlad Mitnovetski (Dicker Data) presents Personal Innovation category

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Chelsea Rossney (HP) wins Management Excellence (Vendor / Distributor) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Jason King (ASI Solutions) wins Management Excellence (Partner) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Stephen Schuffelen (Veeam Software) wins Channel Excellence Award - accepted by Klasie Holtzhausen (Veeam Software)

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Alexandra West (ASI Solutions) wins Marketing Excellence (Partner) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Ashleigh Cameron (Dicker Data) wins Marketing Excellence (Vendor / Distributor) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Vlad Mitnovetski (Dicker Data) presents Personal Innovation category - this recognises standout individuals who contribute to customer, company and channel success through a transformative approach to management, channel, sales, technical and marketing positions

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Danny Thien (Somerville) wins Sales Excellence (Partner) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Lauren Escalona (Datto) wins Sales Excellence (Vendor / Distributor) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Lisa Crosbie (Barhead Solutions) wins Technical Excellence (Partner) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Rebecca Hopping (NEXTDC) wins Technical Excellence (Vendor / Distributor) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    David Campbell (Master of Ceremonies)

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Kerrie-Anne Turner (Telstra) presents Tech Innovation category - this recognises partners leveraging established and emerging solutions to enhance customer innovation levels, underpinned by deep levels of expertise and specialist services

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Data#3 wins Tech Innovation (Cloud) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Tecala Group wins Tech Innovation (Security) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Outcomex wins Tech Innovation (Digital Transformation) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Accenture wins Tech Innovation (Emerging) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Centorrino Technologies wins Tech Innovation (Homegrown ISV) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Cherry Yumul (ARN) presents Vendor Innovation category - this recognises vendors helping partners deliver transformative solutions and services to customers, operating market-leading approaches to engagement and enablement across the key technology segments of Cloud, Security, Hardware, Software, Networking, Collaboration and Specialist

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Microsoft wins Vendor Innovation (Cloud) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Fortinet wins Vendor Innovation (Security) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Lenovo wins Vendor Innovation (Hardware) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Veeam Software wins Vendor Innovation (Software) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Cisco Meraki wins Vendor Innovation (Networking) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ConnectWise wins Vendor Innovation (Specialist) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    RingCentral wins Vendor Innovation (Collaboration) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Karl Sice (Arrow) presents Partner Innovation category - this recognises customer innovation and excellence across the key market segments of Enterprise, Mid-Market and SMB, in addition to pioneering technology specialists and collaborative providers

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    KPMG wins Partner Innovation (Enterprise) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    blueAPACHE wins Partner Innovation (Mid-Market) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Powernet IT Solutions wins Partner Innovation (SMB) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Ericom wins Partner Innovation (Think Differently) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Citrus Solutions & Taleka win Partner Innovation (Collaboration) Award

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    Nick Russell posthumously inducted into ARN Hall of Fame

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

  • Credit: ARN / IDG

    ARN Innovation Awards: Networking

Show Comments
 