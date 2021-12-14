Slideshow

Meet the inspiring female front runners honoured at ARN Women in ICT Awards

106 Photos Julia Talevski (ARN)

​ARN is proud to showcase the winners, highly commended and finalists of the new-look Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2021, setting a new industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment in Australia. Following a record-breaking number of submissions, 205 finalists (185 individuals and 20 companies) were honoured from a pool of 120 organisations and more than 340 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process – ​selected by an executive panel of more than 150 industry leaders –​ 23 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to five highly commended acknowledgements.​