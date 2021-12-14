Slideshow
Meet the inspiring female front runners honoured at ARN Women in ICT Awards
ARN is proud to showcase the winners, highly commended and finalists of the new-look Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2021, setting a new industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment in Australia. Following a record-breaking number of submissions, 205 finalists (185 individuals and 20 companies) were honoured from a pool of 120 organisations and more than 340 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process – selected by an executive panel of more than 150 industry leaders – 23 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to five highly commended acknowledgements.
Cherry Yumul (ARN) presents State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel - a new research initiative designed to examine gender diversity and inclusion progress across the entire ecosystem of partners, vendors and distributors in Australia
Cherry Yumul (ARN) presents State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel - a new research initiative designed to examine gender diversity and inclusion progress across the entire ecosystem of partners, vendors and distributors in Australia
Cherry Yumul (ARN) presents State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel - a new research initiative designed to examine gender diversity and inclusion progress across the entire ecosystem of partners, vendors and distributors in Australia
Cherry Yumul (ARN) presents State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel - a new research initiative designed to examine gender diversity and inclusion progress across the entire ecosystem of partners, vendors and distributors in Australia
Lorraine Costello (Okta) presents D&I Champion category - this award recognises both standout companies and individuals in driving D&I across all aspects of the business, spanning employees, customers and key stakeholders. This organisation / individual has gone beyond a surface-level commitment through the introduction of policies and programs to meet D&I goals, evident through targeted initiatives, strong leadership and clearly defined deliverables
Slalom wins D&I Champion (Company - Partner) Award
Dicker Data wins D&I Champion (Company - Vendor / Distributor) Award
Jane Headon (Publicis Sapient) wins D&I Champion (Individual - Partner) Award
Seema Hyne (Cisco) and Rachel Bondi (Microsoft) win D&I Champion (Individual - Vendor) Award
Nutanix presents Graduate category - this award recognises a standout graduate candidate who has leveraged apprenticeship programs to start a career within the ICT industry. Open to all roles and responsibilities, this individual has made an immediate and positive impact on the business through providing a fresh perspective and high levels of professionalism
David Gage (Nutanix) and Julia Talevski (ARN)
Ayesha Khokhar (Empired) wins Graduate (Partner) Award - accepted by Craig Lennard (Empired)
Brigitt Artesi (Lenovo) wins Graduate (Vendor / Distributor) Award
Kerrie-Anne Turner (Telstra) presents Entrepreneur category - this award recognises an enterprising candidate with a risk-taking mentality, honouring excellence in launching new ventures, products or services. This individual has a proven background in building innovation from the ground up, evident through converting market-leading ideas into viable business offerings
Emma Lo Russo (Digivizer) wins Entrepreneur Award
Salma Datenis (Sourced Group) presents Innovation category - this award recognises a creative-thinking candidate who is a standout in bringing innovation to life through a big picture and out-of-the-box approach to business. This individual is unrivalled at converting embryonic ideas into viable working solutions through a unique thought process designed to continually push the envelope
Sharon Melamed (Matchboard) wins Innovation Award (Partner)
Tianji Dickens (Microsoft) wins Innovation Award (Distributor / Vendor) - accepted by Rachel Bondi (Microsoft)
Sara Watkins (DevOps 1) presents Technical category - this award recognises excellence in the form of technical and engineering expertise, honouring deep domain knowledge in relation to technology products, solutions and services. This candidate has provided business value through specialised skills and competence, spanning technical, pre-sales and support roles
Melandie De Lange (Interactive) wins Technical Award (Partner - National)
Lisa Crosbie (Barhead Solutions) wins Technical Award (Partner - Multinational)
Rose Herden (Thales, formerly of Veeam Software) wins Technical Award (Vendor / Distributor) - accepted by Liesel Scaife (Veeam Software)
Keynote speaker: Pauline Nguyen
Alison O’Hare (Mimecast) presents Rising Star category - this award recognises a standout candidate rising up through the ranks within the ICT industry, acknowledging significant advancement during the early stages of her technology career. This individual is growing in stature and importance through demonstrating outstanding business acumen, deep market expertise and high levels of professional integrity. This award is open to candidates with eight years or less experience within the ICT industry
Maddie Rothwell (The Missing Link) wins Rising Star Award (Partner - National)
Molly Steer (LiveTiles) wins Rising Star Award (Partner - Multinational)
Brearna Leopold (CrowdStrike) wins Rising Star Award (Vendor)
Anna Christensen (Nextgen Group, formerly of Exclusive Networks) wins Rising Star Award (Distributor)
Julie Canepa (Cisco) presents Shining Star category - this award recognises an established candidate with a strong record of achievement, acknowledging excellence in spearheading company initiatives and driving strategic change. This individual is a consistent high performer who regularly achieves standout business results and continues to assume increased levels of seniority within the organisation. This award is open to candidates with eight years or more experience within the ICT industry
Kelly Griffith (Slack, formerly of Data#3) wins Shining Star Award (Partner - National) - accepted by Paul Crouch (Data#3)
Shamane Tan (Sekuro, formerly of Privasec) wins Shining Star Award (Partner - Multinational)
Davinia Simon (Stax, formerly of AWS) wins Shining Star Award (Vendor)
Janpaula Gonzi (Dicker Data) wins Shining Star Award (Distributor)
Alister Dias (Google Cloud) presents Achievement category - this award recognises a standout candidate who has delivered an unrivalled contribution to the ICT industry, evident through outstanding professional and personal achievements. This individual has earned a reputation as an esteemed thought leader following a distinguished career as both a business leader and role model for aspiring executives. This award is open to candidates with 25 years or more experience within the ICT industry
Jane Livesey (Cognizant) wins Achievement (Partner) Award
Vanessa Sulikowski (Cisco) wins Achievement (Vendor) Award
