Industry unites at record-breaking ARN Women in ICT Awards

​More than 600 leading executives within the Australian channel came together under the ARN banner to honour female excellence and innovation at the new-look Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2021, following an industry-defining celebration in Sydney. In housing the largest audience for a gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) channel awards program in Australia – more than 200 finalists were honoured from a record-breaking pool of over 340 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. WIICTA – now in its 10th year of running – honoured the channel across eight categories, spanning Innovation, Technical, Entrepreneur, Graduate, Rising Star, Shining Star, Achievement and D&I Champion (Company and Individual) awards.​