Zoning in on zero-trust security: building the right frameworks for Aussie customers

27 Photos Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)

Zero trust remains one of the most misunderstood security issues and, as a result, one of the most misconfigured. Yet with swathes of Australian workers now working on unprotected networks, the ‘zero trust, verify all’ is becoming an increasingly necessary prospect for the country’s business community. For partners, this means a complete rethink of customer interaction, bringing strategy and security planning to the forefront of customer conversations rather than simple solution selling. This exclusive roundtable, in association with Palo Alto Networks and Arrow ECS, assessed where partners can capitalise on zero trust security among the multiple levels of security required by customers today.​​