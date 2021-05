Slideshow

Channel unites as Secure Agility raises $80K during IT For A Cause

60 Photos James Henderson (ARN)

Secure Agility has raised $80,000 for children’s charities in Australia following the eighth running of the annual ‘IT For A Cause’ golf day. Held at St Michaels Course in Little Bay, the figure surpassed the $60,000 raised in 2020, with all proceeds going to Ronald McDonald House Charities Sydney and Save Our Sons Duchenne Foundation. Photos by Secure Agility.