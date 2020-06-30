Meet the ARN 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

30 under 30 Tech Awards - HR winner: Kirralee Richardson, Aussie Broadband - "Great leaders aren’t about themselves. It takes humility, courage and different thinking to take what you have (and what you don’t) and create a vision that you can not only stick to when it’s uncomfortable, but take others with you on that unknown journey to a better place that only you can see. I’d never thought about it until I worked with a great leader as my example."