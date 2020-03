Slideshow

ARN kicks off awards season in 2020 with Judges' Lunch

136 Photos ARN Staff (ARN)

ARN kick-started its 2020 awards season with its annual Judges’ Lunch in Sydney on 13 March, welcoming current and new judges to the panel. The judges came together in recognition of their involvement in this year's ARN Innovation Awards and Women in ICT Awards programs, both of which honour outstanding achievements by individuals and organisations in the IT channel industry. Photos by Ashley Mar.​