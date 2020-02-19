In pictures: Nextgen Leadership Forum and Summer Party 2020

Slideshow

Nextgen Distribution held its second Leadership Forum in conjunction with its latest annual Summer Party event on 13 February in Sydney. Drawing upon the theme, 'leading through adversity with diversity,' the Leadership Forum featured keynotes and panellists including NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons; former Governor-General and Chief of the Defence Force Peter Cosgrove; Micro Focus A/NZ managing director Peter Fuller; and Vocus CEO Kevin Russell, among others, discussing leadership in adversity and diversity leadership. Photos by Kwa Nguyen.​