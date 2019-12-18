Slideshow
ARN Exchange Melbourne: Channel weighs up the health of Australia's cloud security market
What are the spending priorities of customers within the cloud security market today and what are the skills required from partners to deliver those services? An overview of the security market in Australia was debated in the ARN Exchange event in Melbourne with discussions covering the customers spending priorities, drawing up a security strategy for customers and partners, detailing how partners can increase profit through cloud security and outlining key areas of market growth ahead. The event was in association with: Bitdefender, CheckPoint, CloudPlus and Telstra
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Trevor Clarke (Tech Research Asia)
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Trevor Clarke (Tech Research Asia)
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
From left: Eleanor Dickinson (ARN), Jules Rumsey (CloudPlus), Shane Hoffman (Bitdefender), Trevor Clarke (Tech Research Asia)
Credit: Raymond Korn
From left: Eleanor Dickinson (ARN), Jules Rumsey (CloudPlus), Shane Hoffman (Bitdefender), Trevor Clarke (Tech Research Asia)
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
From left: Eleanor Dickinson (ARN), Jules Rumsey (CloudPlus), Shane Hoffman (Bitdefender), Trevor Clarke (Tech Research Asia)
Credit: Raymond Korn
From left: Eleanor Dickinson (ARN), Scott McKinnel (Checkpoint), Gilda Chilcott (Telstra), Trevor Clarke (Tech Research Asia)
·
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
From left: Scott McKinnel (Checkpoint), Gilda Chilcott (Telstra), Trevor Clarke (Tech Research Asia)
·
Credit: Raymond Korn
From left: Eleanor Dickinson (ARN), Scott McKinnel (Checkpoint), Gilda Chilcott (Telstra), Trevor Clarke (Tech Research Asia)
·
Credit: Raymond Korn
From left: Eleanor Dickinson (ARN), Trevor Clarke (Tech Research Asia)
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn
Credit: Raymond Korn