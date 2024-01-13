ASUS has taken over INTEL NUC: What This Means for the Channel

Credit: ASUS Intel NUC

In October, ASUS announced that is has taken over the Intel Next Unit of Computing (NUC) product line – a strategic move that establishes ASUS as dominant in that space, given that it has its own Mini PC line as well.

“I am confident that this collaboration will enhance and accelerate our vision for the mini PC,” Jackie Hsu, ASUS SVP and co-Head of OP & AIoT business groups, said at the time. “Adding the Intel NUC product line to our portfolio will extend ASUS’ AI and IoT R&D capabilities and technology solutions, especially in three key markets – industrial, commercial, and prosumer.”

What this means for the channel

As ASUS Product Manager, Raymond Hoac, said, ASUS is pitching these compact PC solutions strongly to the channel, as they have a wide range of applications, across many verticals. “ASUS NUC systems are compact, and versatile mini-PCs that suit various use cases and verticals. Alongside the wide range of products ASUS currently offers to both commercial and industrial sectors, industry partners can capitalise on this opportunity to meet the needs of the entire ecosystem, whether that is for IT or OT.”

Now that Asus has both the NUC and its renowned Mini PC as well as industrial solutions, the company’s ability to facilitate the diverse demand with its channel partners has been significantly enhanced, Hoac added.

“With the additional of the NUC product line we can also leverage their experiences in product planning, whether that is specification and features, such as low-profile systems and board level solutions,” he said.

Examples of the breadth available to the channel

On its NUC program site, ASUS currently lists two Mini PCs and one NUC solution, which highlight the breadth of capabilities that partners have access to:

NUC 13 Pro

Featuring 13 th Gen Intel® Core™ processors featuring up to 14 cores (6P+8E) and up to 64GB dual-channel memory.

Gen Intel® Core™ processors featuring up to 14 cores (6P+8E) and up to 64GB dual-channel memory. The 13 th Gen Intel Core™i7-1370P processor features 14 cores (6P+8E), 20 threads, 24MB Intel® Smart Cache, and 35W TDP.

Gen Intel Core™i7-1370P processor features 14 cores (6P+8E), 20 threads, 24MB Intel® Smart Cache, and 35W TDP. Up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4-3200 SODIMMs.

Wired and wireless connections with a 2.5 Gbps Intel® Ethernet port and Intel® Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+).

Mini PC PL64

Fanless design and 15-watt CPU support in a compact 0.81-liter chassis.

Subjected to stringent 24/7 testing and passed the MIL-STD-810H standard to ensure long-lasting dependability.

Guaranteed 48-month product life cycle, with additional long-term support to extend product life.

Mini PC PN64

Powered by Intel® 12 th & 13 th Generation Core™ processors.

& 13 Generation Core™ processors. DDR5-4800 memory support allows faster data transfer than DDR4.

PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe support to deliver greater performance and lower latency.

Up to 4x display located in the rear I/O panel including dual HDMI2.0.

Across these three devices, channel partners can reach a very wide audience. The MiniPC PN64, for instance, has compelling applications in the business sector, as it can be used effectively in office computing due to its compact size and powerful performance. It’s also popular among tech-savvy consumers who prefer to customise their systems. In addition, it’s used in the tech industry for creating high-availability clusters. The MiniPC PN64 is also suitable for home use, often serving as a home theatre PC for enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, the ASUS NUC Pro and MiniPC PL64 provides flexible, comprehensive solutions for a wide range of applications. It’s used in various sectors such as retail, digital signage, and hospital applications. In the business sector, it’s used in signage, point-of-sales (POS) systems, kiosks, and to power intelligent vending machines. The ASUS NUC is also suitable for home use, providing powerful performance for everyday computing tasks and gaming applications.

“Channel partners can present the ASUS MiniPC as a complementary product to pre-existing NUC solutions, highlighting the unique features and benefits of the Asus MiniPC for different use cases and customer segments,” Hoac said.

Additional incentives to boost the channel

ASUS is also currently running a program to support the channel by rewarding qualified inquiries. For a limited time, qualified Mini PC or NUC order inquiries include a bonus ASUS VivoWatch. This can be provided to the customer as an additional incentive, or act as an incentive for the partner’s sales team.

For more details, visit the NUC Program website.