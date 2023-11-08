Finding growth with powerful data and voice partnerships

Credit: 155562273 © Simona Pilolla | Dreamstime.com

The next stage of digital transformation is already here, thanks to growing technologies such as AI, cloud, and edge computing—and companies are rushing to leverage them for a crucial competitive edge.

According to Foundry’s Digital Business Study 2023, 57 percent of organisations have adopted a digital-first strategy, while 36 percent are making plans to do so eventually. With hybrid work set to be a mainstay, 57 percent of respondents have reported ramping up their digital-first plans to improve employee productivity and collaboration, an increase from 44 percent in 2021.

Work-from-home norms bring about new requirements

Compounding the need for businesses to continuously finetune their digital strategy is the increasing pressure to implement permanent work-from-home (WFH) arrangements.

Employees are demanding that WFH policies be the norm. This means organisations will need to step up to deploy productivity tools that can facilitate cross-team collaborations and enable them to work effectively regardless of location.

But it’s not just the tools that organisations need to provide. Tony Nikolovski, General Manager – Wholesale and Channel Partnerships at Aussie Broadband, noted the constant pressure to not only ensure that security and data protection remain in place for organisations, but are strengthened alongside the changes in the way we work.

“Consider the confidential data being created wherever business takes place, and with such information transferred through potentially unsecured home networks and personal devices,” added Nikolovski. “Key to address these concerns lies in enterprise-grade connectivity. It’s more than just faster and more reliable connectivity, but also the capability to secure data without compromising network performance.”

Better communications, better business

The shift towards long term WFH, however, also brings up another concern: the need to strengthen the company’s communication architecture. This isn’t just about facilitating water cooler talk in the hybrid work era, but also driving improved collaboration across teams. It’s why clear, uninterrupted enterprise voice capabilities are increasingly critical for organisations that want to streamline their communications processes within the new digital office.

At the same time, end users want more immediacy and seamlessness when engaging with their favourite brands, on their preferred platforms. This means the benefits of investing in robust voice and data solutions is twofold: to deliver richer customer experiences, and power better collaboration.

For managed service providers (MSPs), these present a host of significant growth opportunities, but only if they partner with the right telecommunications partner that they can trust and collaborate with to deliver the right communications capabilities for their customers.

When it comes to data services, vendors should be providing symmetrical speeds, high network availability, and dedicated bandwidth to cope with the network requirements of new use cases enabled by AI, cloud, and the likes. Meanwhile, teams that are dependent on phone systems , whether for collaboration or delivering seamless customer experiences , will highly benefit from high-quality voice services that accommodate hybrid work in the midst of migrations and deliver advanced customer service capabilities such as auto attendant and call queuing.

Choosing the right telecommunications partner

But more than just technology providers, MSPs need advisors who can address their customers’ challenges and work together with them to unlock new pathways for success.

Nikolovski understood that being the country’s most trusted telco is still not enough for MSPs. “At Aussie Broadband, we’re constantly striving to empower MSPs by offering more value through our fast and reliable network and fostering a partnership that is ready to grow.”

For a start, Aussie Broadband underscored its commitment to MSPs by offering:

Fast access to 24/7 local support alongside guarantees on resolution time

Dedicated account management that provides comprehensive advice, training, and advocacy

Access to experienced pre-sales network engineers who offer practical solutions

Dedicated support services that ensures services are kept running at all times

Scalable growth opportunities through a wholesale model

Many companies have already adopted digital-first strategies in response to evolving workplace expectations and models. Enterprise-grade connectivity, however, is what keeps these gears turning.

This will be especially true as WFH arrangements become more established, while the demand for seamless voice and data solutions surges. Choosing the right technology partner for refining—or overhauling—the communications architecture for customers is one of the clearest paths that MSPs looking to seize the competitive advantage can embark on.

Find out more about working with Aussie Broadband here.