In a year of optimisation, finding the right cloud storage will be key

While the turbulence of the last few years has not constrained IT spending, CIOs are now facing increased pressure to optimise spending and prioritise efficiency. For the channel, budgets will be there, but finding better ways of managing cloud environments will be core to a partner’s ability to deliver the CIO’s strategic objectives.

Gartner forecasts that IT spending will increase by 5.5 per cent overall in 2023, despite the recessionary macroeconomic environment. As Gartner Distinguished VP analyst noted “IT spending will remain strong, even as many countries are projected to have near-flat gross domestic product (GDP) growth and high inflation in 2023. Prioritisation will be critical as CIOs look to optimise spend while using digital technology to transform the company’s value proposition, revenue and client interactions.”

According to another Gartner analyst, Paul Delory, VP Analyst, the cloud needs to be at the centre of these optimisation efforts. “Public cloud usage is almost universal, but many deployments are ad hoc and poorly implemented,” he noted. “I&O teams have an opportunity this year to revisit hastily assembled or poorly architected cloud infrastructure to make it more efficient, resilient and cost-effective.”

It is these trends that are driving CIOs to look for alternatives to incumbent cloud providers, Wasabi Channel Director, Craig Stockdale, said.

At a time where efficiency and optimisation are key, the difficulty in running cost optimisations with the hyperscale cloud providers makes them hard to parse, he said.

“Data growth has now reached unprecedented levels and storage and backup costs are front of mind,” Stockdale said. “AWS customers need to peel apart their confusing monthly billing statements to uncover why their cloud services are so expensive… it’s because the hidden AWS fees beyond raw storage costs are very high.

“Enter Wasabi. Wasabi’s solution is far more cost effective than either the hyperscalers or on-prem hardware options. By focusing 100 per cent on cloud storage, we can better understand and respond to the specific needs of storage customers and channel partners across Australia. Releasing wallet spend without any degradation to service allows CIOs to redirect those funds or pocket the savings.

“For example, Wasabi have tools and expertise to help customers migrate data from on-premises storage to the Wasabi cloud. We also have tools to help customers migrate data from AWS, Azure and GCP. We have a “partner API” that lets resellers integrate Wasabi into their own billing systems, and we offer performance and features that are not available on either on-prem hardware or from the hyperscalers.”

Driving efficiency with cloud storage

“Efficiency” means more than simply moving to low-cost services, and it’s a strategic opportunity that CIOs will be looking to their channel to deliver across three key priorities:

1) Application support and data portability – at a time when multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments are becoming more common, having the ability to shift workloads, data and apps between clouds is important. Hyperscale clouds are impossible to ignore due to their functionality. However, efficiencies can be found if it is seamless to move data and workloads to lower-cost cloud storage. “A very common use case with Wasabi is storing backups of Microsoft Office 365 and second copies of data that reside in Amazon or Azure. Having a secondary copy in Wasabi mitigates risk for the business and adds to the security posture,” Stockdale said.



2) Performance and reliability – The more reliant companies are on clouds, the more the performance of those cloud environments becomes mission-critical. To facilitate this, Wasabi provides a paid global premium support plan with 24/7/365 coverage and supporting SLAs that guarantee uptime.



3) Security – With so many high-profile breaches over the last year, CIOs are under enormous pressure to demonstrate a best practice approach to security and cyber risk management. This is putting renewed focus on the backups, too, especially as cyber criminals are working out ways to destroy backups as they leverage ransomware to encrypt data. One area where Wasabi adds enormous value to the overall efficiency of the IT environment is through an immutable bucket design that cannot be deleted or altered, so criminals are unable to prevent targets from doing a successful full restore from their backups. Some cloud storage vendors' implementations have a major security hole: anyone with access to the administrator’s console can still destroy immutable objects. Wasabi offers a far more robust implementation of true immutability.

By focusing its service in these three areas, Wasabi has positioned itself to directly support any efficiency objectives within multi-cloud environments.

Managing the deluge of data

As the Wasabi Global Cloud Storage Index also shows, CIOs are grappling with a proliferation of data entering the public cloud. 85 per cent of APAC companies expect the amount of data they store in the public cloud will grow over the next year. A full 93 per cent migrated storage from on-premises environments to the cloud in 2022.

In Australia in particular, CIOs are now allocating an average of 14.4 per cent of their organisation’s total IT budget to public cloud storage services. This is an area where, if not carefully managed, organisations can now experience a budgetary blowout.

This is the underlying trend driving CIO’s cloud decision-making, Stockdale said, and explains why end users are increasingly moving to multi-cloud environments. “Rather than being locked into AWS's vertical cloud, they can pick and choose their storage vendor, their compute vendor, their content delivery network partners, and so forth,” Stockdale said.

“In addition to Wasabi offering faster, less expensive, and simpler cloud storage, other vendors are seeing enormous success by competing with AWS in specific niches.”

Now is the time to re-assess and architect a new and more efficient approach to cloud. CIOs will be looking to their partners and service providers to assist them with that, and for the channel, having access to compelling alternatives that better facilitate and support multi-cloud environments is key.

“By focusing 100% of our attention on cloud storage, Wasabi can develop better technology, have a better understanding of the needs of our channel partners, technology alliance partners and end-users,” Stockdale said.

