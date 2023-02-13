Enterprise networking to accelerate in 2023: Ciena and Tech Data bring new capabilities to the channel

Credit: 143176527 © Vladimir Timofeev | Dreamstime.com

Networking is set to become a critical opportunity for the channel in 2023, as the ongoing need for transformation to grapple with challenging market conditions becomes a top-of-mind concern for enterprise CIOs. To help facilitate compelling networking solutions, Tech Data has inked a deal to be a major distribution partner for Ciena in the region.

Ciena is one of the world’s largest networking systems, services and software companies. Locally, it has working relationships with many of the large communication service providers and submarine cable providers in ANZ, including Telstra, Lumea, NextDC, Vodafone New Zealand, and Southern Cross among others.

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company, meanwhile, has a large portfolio across both data centres and networking, and Ciena’s solutions will form a core part of that offering. “The networking solutions market is increasingly competitive today, and our Partners are looking at best-of-breed solutions from market-leading vendors like Ciena,” Andy Berry, Vice President and Country General Manager ANZ of Tech Data, said.

“Ciena’s proven Data Centre Interconnect (DCI), networking systems, services and software solutions will help our Partners identify and increase networking sales opportunities with their enterprise and government customers."

“Tech Data is a leading channel solution aggregator and orchestrator of solutions for the modern data centre, cloud and next-gen networks. Ciena’s solutions are a perfect fit into our offering, and we look forward to building on this partnership for years to come.”

As Gartner noted in its predictions for 2023, with the looming global recession, enterprise IT will be one area that will buck the trend, as companies look to digital technologies to reshape revenue streams, adding new products and services, changing the cash flow on existing products, and building on the value proposition being offered. Tech Data sees Ciena’s solutions, in collaboration with the capabilities of their partners, as an opportunity to address these priorities, particularly in areas such as:

1. Ciena Data Centre Interconnect solutions (https://www.ciena.com/insights/data-center-interconnect)

Partners can add value to their customers’ solutions with Ciena Data Centre Interconnect (DCI) solutions. Ciena is a global leader in DCI, powering the networks of leading content providers and service providers worldwide. Ciena also de-risks otherwise challenging DCI projects through proven, innovative solutions in the application space.

2. SD-WAN (https://www.ciena.com/insights/what-is/What-is-SD-WAN.html)

Software-Defined Wide Area Network solutions are challenging for service providers and is an area where channel partners can add significant value by deploying solutions by Ciena. Ciena technology can help service providers avoid the challenges of SD-WAN solution lock-in, integrate SD-WAN with existing OSS/BSS for lifecycle management, and build a managed WAN service offering.

3. Multi-Vendor Best of Breed Solution

Partners and customers are increasingly seeking adaptive networks and solutions that integrate best-of-breed solutions from various vendors to improve resilience and security. In the complex cloud and networking environment typical of today, choosing a one size fits all solution won’t work and won’t be a cost-effective solution.

Tech Data doesn’t have a specific target in terms of the number of partners that it wants to bring on, however, it does have a strong presence in the enterprise (including mining) and government sectors through its channel network, and is expecting that Ciena will be of particular interest to partners in that space that are looking for alternatives to some of the incumbents, such as Cisco.

“Ciena delivers best-in-class networking technology and Ciena solutions will help our partners meet the growing bandwidth demand from the cloud, over-the-top applications with high-speed connectivity to deliver superior end customer experiences,” Berry said.

“Ciena’s market-leading, robust and proven Data Centre Interconnect (DCI) solutions will help our partners identify and increase DCI sales opportunities with their enterprise and government customers.”

Growth opportunities in a mature market

“Ciena has been successfully operating in Australia & New Zealand for over 20 years. Working with our channel partners is one of several routes to market for Ciena products,” Ivan Polizzi, Regional Managing Director, Australia, New Zealand & the Pacific Islands at Ciena, said.

“To facilitate our growth strategy in Australia & New Zealand, especially in the enterprise and government space, Ciena is partnering with Tech Data. Ciena has successfully adopted this model in many markets, and we value the strong partnership with Tech Data.”

Ciena’s growth strategy and efforts to expand into the enterprise space have led it to partner with Tech Data. One of the key opportunities in approaching enterprise will be around the solution sell – finding holistic, end-to-end solutions that can help a business rapidly transform and adapt to the dynamic and challenging market conditions ahead. As a distributor, Tech Data offers the channel several features that can help bring Ciena’s solutions to market. The company has identified Tech Data’s advanced ordering programme, trade in, and subscription models as particularly appealing in its efforts to reach more enterprise-orientated channel partners.

According to Polizzi, in the local market, Ciena is expecting major opportunities as the ever-increasing demand for bandwidth continues to grow. Additionally, customers expect their network to scale to enable the delivery of content and connectivity, particularly in the data centre interconnect and SD-WAN/SASE space. He said that in combination with the expertise of partners, Ciena looks to play a unique role in ensuring these markets maximise their opportunities in the cloud, 5G, edge networking and private networks.

