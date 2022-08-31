Customisable micro data centre solutions

Credit: Rittal

Advancing digitalisation in many areas is leading to the emergence of new data types and magnitudes. Across all industries, be it the automotive sector, the energy industry or the manufacturing sector, unprecedented volumes of data are being generated and must be filtered and aggregated close to the source to enable them to be used effectively in real time. This has prompted the recent trend for in-house micro data centres

At the periphery (“edge”) of the network, micro data centres process data with short latencies so that it can be used in almost real time. Forget remote, centralised data centres and retain control over your data. What’s more, micro data centres are designed to accommodate entire IT infrastructures, e.g. in government administrations and supermarkets. By functioning as a data centre, a Micro Data Centre can also be used to back-up your data.

All-in-one: The complete OT solution for your IT infrastructure

Prompted by the trend towards decentralisation, Rittal has devised a new type of data centre. RiMatrix Micro Data Centres offer globally standardised, complete OT solutions to meet your requirements, including those in the edge sector. They cover all output categories, are individually configurable, and adapt readily to your ambient conditions. Their standardised modules ensure high levels of flexibility and expandability, so the solution grows to keep pace with your requirements.

RiMatrix data centre solutions are genuinely talented all-rounders, because they unite all relevant system pillars in a single bundle: rack, power, cooling, monitoring and security. They are future-proof and designed to solve current and future issues. Our configurator carries out plausibility checks to eliminate errors from the ordering process and ensure smooth-running operations. Your contact at Rittal incorporates all your individual requirements into the configurator and prepares a bespoke offer for you on this basis

The chameleon-like Micro Data Centre

The RiMatrix Micro Data Centre gives you the flexibility you need to survive in the modern industrial world. The data centre can adapt to countless situations. Its space-saving solutions are documented in detail and can also be viewed prior to installation using augmented reality, so you can check the Micro Data Centre’s spatial feasibility. CFD analyses allow you to visualise your individual cooling concepts.

Maximum flexibility, security and efficiency are coordinated to perfection for maximum individuality.

