How MAXHUB built its channel through a genuine commitment to the ANZ market

Credit: MAXHUB

As a relatively recent entrant to the professional A/V market in Australia, MAXHUB has focused on building a robust channel to tackle the incumbency advantage of the existing players in the space. Thanks to a firm commitment and meaningful resources being put behind that channel, both MAXHUB and its partners have enjoyed rapid growth.

That support has taken the form of having an “on-the-ground,” presence in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. In addition, the company provides local marketing, pre-sales and after-sale service support, and technical assistance to its channel for each of its products. Finally, it runs a comprehensive MAPS partner program – a three-tier program with sliding scales for rewards that allow partners to access discounts, volume business, and lead generation, with additional bid registration there to protect their opportunities.

This investment has seen the MAXHUB partner network grow to over 120 partners across Australia, and now the company is eying off further growth, both in terms of the partner network, as well as the product suite that they can bring to market.

Australian partners can already access interactive flat panels, unified communications solutions, LED displays and digital signage, and this range is set to grow even further, which will help the partners to find new business, and have additional conversations with their existing customers.

One area where MAXHUB has been particularly successful in Australia has been education. In collaboration with its partners, MAXHUB has assisted organisations such as Mentone Girls Grammar School, Australia Education Management Group, and QLD Computers to collaborate more efficiently and boost productivity.

“Australia Education Management Group (AEMG) is a pioneer in the current landscape, helping to support better collaborative experiences in education, and cross-cultural communication,” MAXHUB noted in a case study summary of one of these engagements. “To support its goal, the AEMG brand embraced MAXHUB's intuitive and easy-to-use technology for the meeting room. The interactive online platform keeps employees everywhere connected. Now, team members have the freedom to collaborate effectively wherever they are.”

Across its global network, MAXHUB is also deeply involved in verticals such as government, finance, retail, healthcare, professional services and manufacturing. In Australia, MAXHUB has identified these, in collaboration with its growing product suite, to be a significant opportunity for the local channel.

Integrate convention to showcase new innovation from MAXHUB

In a week, MAXHUB will be attending the Integrate convention at the ICC Sydney. Billed as Australia’s premier annual AV and integration trade show, Integrate brings together integrators, technicians and corporate end-users across three days to discuss key issues facing the space, and highlight new developments in creating “immersive, meaningful experiences.

MAXHUB will be at the event as part of its commitment to its channel, and will be showcasing a range of new technologies across UC, and even a new product line for the local market. MAXHUB is presenting this as an opportunity for decision makers and the channel to get a hands-on experience with the cutting edge of what the company is bringing to market, and an opportunity for its partners to have a renewed conversation with their customers about their A/V setup.

Credit: MAXHUB

Bringing new innovation to the channel

MAXHUB’s technology has been recognised for its innovation, design and build quality. For example, this year the company’s flagship UC M40 product was recognised by the prestigious Red Dot awards. “The MAXHUB M40 360° appeals due to its minimalist form, high material quality and well-thought-out equipment details,” the jury panel noted in making their decision.

To achieve accolades such as this, MAXHUB maintains a Research Institute and significant R & D spending. It combines specialised and deep understanding of the niches that it targets to deliver technology that addresses genuine pain points among customers with collaboration.

Support for these technologies is provided through the MAXHUB MAPS channel program, allowing partners to develop and deliver solutions that take full advantage of the innovations available to them. Furthermore, with local stock being held in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, partners will be able to deliver these solutions to their customers quickly.

MAXHUB’s growth plans include adding more channel partners and continuing to expand their scope across Australia. For more information on the company, its channel program, and technology, be sure to visit the MAXHUB team at their Integrate booth next week.

To register for the event, click here.

Learn more about MAXHUB ANZ, click here