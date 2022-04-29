Communication & collaboration will drive a new wave of innovation in office spaces

Credit: 223737626 © Naruemon Mondee | Dreamstime

The way that we work has fundamentally changed. The last two years of the pandemic, and regular lockdowns and work-from-home recommendations has meant that people discovered that their work could be done remotely. Now, with offices re-opening, the daily commute is less appealing than ever to workers.

The reality is that businesses will need to address the desire for employees to continue to work from home. As HBR notes, employees want to spend about half their time working remotely, and businesses that don’t accommodate that will find it more difficult to find and retain staff. Flexible work will become the expectation.

In turn this will lead to a transformation of the design and use of office space. To encourage employees to use offices again, businesses need to redesign the space to make it a superior place to do work – i.e. the employee will work from home when they can, but the office will be a superior experience for when they need it.

This is all an opportunity for the channel, who will be called on to assist with everything from implementing new technology solutions, to building innovative environments that provide a new level of experience for the employee.

Building a channel play around new office experiences

MAXHUB is a producer of “interaction technologies” that are designed for office and professional spaces, with a range of displays and associated technologies that facilitate communication and collaboration within education, hospitality, conferencing, signage and similar environments.

The company pitches its solutions as fulfilling that need to high-quality and innovative environments that will make the office environment a superior place to work. To achieve that, it works closely with its channel to build solutions, and furthermore focuses on partnerships with industry-leading partner companies to integrate leading and recognised technologies that can enhance its products.

For an example of these industry partnerships, three of the company’s devices, the UC S05 video conference bar, UC BM21 Speakerphone, and UC W21 Webcam have Zoom certification. With many office environments using Zoom as the conferencing platform of choice in many offices, these solutions give the channel a solution to take to their customers that they will already be comfortable with.

Elsewhere, MAXHUB is also recognised for the design quality of its products, with the UC M40 camera recently willing the RedDot Award for best product design.







“As we continue the trend of hybrid working, delivering meeting equity is paramount for successful and productive meetings,” MAXHUB Senior Solution Consultant In UC Product Line, Andrew Wong, said. “MAXHUB UC M40 the Red Dot 2022 awards winning camera system, a 4-lens 360° Video Conferencing camera with AI tracking based on Sound and faces, ensures that everyone can be seen and heard clearly in every meeting. The BYOD plug-and play approach gives user the flexibility to run their own preferred video meeting software and utilising the intelligence views of the 360 camera and AI audio without complicated settings.”

To support the channel in taking these solutions to customers, MAXHUB has launched a channel program, MAPS. This is a three-tier, comprehensive program with sliding scales of rewards including discounts, volume bonuses, lead generation and BID registration.



MAXHUB further invests into its channel by providing access to training resources, as well as a range of marketing supports, from social media through to events. Finally, MAXHUB provides assurances back to customers that with its local presence, businesses will be well-supported beyond the purchase date. “For business users looking to implement professional video and audio solutions, with simple to deploy and easy to use solutions,” Wong said. “MAXHUB provides enterprise-grade UC solutions with a worry-free three year hot-swap warranty without additional fees.”

MAXHUB in action

Think Technology Australia is an IT services provider that focuses on the SME space (10-100 users). For a business in this space, being highly accessible is critical. Most SMEs don’t have large IT teams (or any internal IT staff) and so disproportionately rely on the support from their external providers.

To better facilitate communication through lockdowns and social distancing, but to improve communication when on-site or with customers, Think Technology acquired three MAXHUB screens, on the recommendation of one of their own IT partners. “MAXHUB was recommended to us from a partner,” Think Technology Operations Manager & Director, Mungo Bright, said. “After investigating solutions further and meeting with the MAXHUB team, we decided they were the best solution for inter-office communication and collaboration as well as a platform to use video windows to bring our team together.”

Think Technology are a good example of how MAXHUB solutions can be used by businesses to enhance collaboration and communication across the organisation, and how this is an opportunity for the channel across Australia.

Communication is critical to both enterprise and small businesses, and because the technology is affordable, and yet offers a clear ROI, it is also an investment in technology that is easy for businesses of all sizes to justify.

The opportunity for the channel in building solutions around communication and collaboration is significant. MAXHUB’s channel program, as well as its local presence, is designed to help channel partners capitalise on the opportunity and offer customers holistic and proven solutions.

