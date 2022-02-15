Eaton deepens engagement with IT channel as transformation and services growth explodes

Credit: 143176527 Vladimir Timofeev | Dreamstime

There is a rapidly increasing need for UPS devices across all sectors. Data from Statista shows that the global market, which was sized at $US700 million in 2020, will reach $1.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of greater than 10 per cent.



This demand is being driven by the increasing rates of digitisation, including in sectors for which IT was, previously, a secondary concern. When as much as 80 per cent of new revenue opportunity will come from digital (according to KPMG data), and businesses are restructuring their IT environments to capitalise on this opportunity, downtime becomes increasingly expensive.

Furthermore, much of this spending on digitlisation will be through the channel. According to data by IDC, worldwide IT and business services will grew by 3.4 per cent to top $1.1 trillion, as companies turned to their channel partners to assist with the transformation and refresh the hardware in the datacentre and at the edge alike.

Being able to add UPS devices to the solution increases the depth and opportunity of the engagement for the channel partner. In recognising these treads, Eaton has introduced a new tier to its partner program, specifically for its IT channel, to assist them with driving deeper engagements with their customers at the UPS.

Introducing the Eaton Valued Partner tier

Eaton’s channel program already featured three tiers of engagement, however, the highest tier was tailored more towards the electrical engineering space, leaving a gap for those IT partners that could do greater volumes and market development with Eaton, but approached customers from a different perspective.

The Valued Partner tier is an initiative to fill that gap. Eaton will be selective about the partners that are invited to this tier, but for those partners, Eaton will commit to high-value joint activities, including access to MDF funding (not available to previous IT channel-orientated partner tiers), rebates that are tied to targets or revenue, and specific listing as a partner of choice on the Eaton website.

One partner that has signed on to the new Valued Partner tier is LWT systems. Learning With Technologies (LWT) is one of Australia’s largest specialist hardware providers, servicing the education market (principally) across Australia. In operation for 20 years, the owner and founder, Ian Doherty, said that the company has a long history with Eaton, and this new tier will be of significant benefit to that partnership.

“We’ve been a registered partner for over 10 years with Eaton and we have always done healthy business with them,” Doherty said.

“This new partnership tier means there are rebates and MDF, which we've not had access to before. Obviously, we like the rebates, because it means more money in our back pocket, but the MDF is the big one, as it means we can do more work with them and keep growing our business.”

Schools have been one of the hardest hit with the need to transform, as teachers have become more reliant on technology and power issues have become a greater concern, Doherty added. “Teachers can't teach without IT so they can't have downtime,” he said. “But the impact of climate change, especially during the summer, means more brown outs and other events. Making sure that their infrastructure stays up if there's a glitch in the power grid is an increasing priority.”

Other partners include Data#3 Limited, JB Hi-FI Solutions, Computer Alliance Pty Ltd and Brennan IT.

Looking forward

The channel can expect a new wave of opportunity to engage with customers around holistic solutions that include UPS devices. Preparing datacentres to be smart grid ready will include a new look at the UPS, and research shows that 90 per cent of businesses expect such technology to become mainstream within the next four years.

Furthermore, as Eaton notes, Industry 4.0 is upon us, and that, too, will require a renewed focus on what is needed to keep factories and similar running. “Collecting, storing, visualising and analysing data creates transparency on power usage, output and availability. That’s how industries use manufacturing data to predict maintenance, reduce costs and automate the processes that improve performance,” Eaton noted in a blog.

“Industry 4.0-inspired digitalisation redefines how products are planned, built, used and maintained. The sooner factories digitalise operations, the faster they may realise ROI; manufacturers making Industry 4.0 investments earned 20.4 per cent more revenues than non-digital competitors over a four-year span.”

From manufacturing to education, government to home working environments, the changing methods of work is also changing the underlying infrastructure that allows work to continue without costly outages. The IT channel faces a significant opportunity to engage with their customers across their IT environments, and with uptime being such a critical concern, the UPS will be an enormously valuable part of any refresh solution.

For more information on Eaton’s partner program, click here.