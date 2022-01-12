SonicWall Answers the Call with New NGFWs

Credit: SonicWall

Filling an urgent need for greater cybersecurity, SonicWall gets 17 new Gen-7 firewalls ready in less than 18 months.

With 70% of full-time workers working remotely in hybrid multi-cloud environments, there has been an unprecedented surge of malware and ransomware – and we’re more vulnerable than ever.

According to a report we published The Year of Ransomware, there have been 495 million known ransomware attacks so far this year, a stunning 148% increase YOY. That makes 2021 the worst year for cybersecurity we’ve ever recorded and leads us to predict that the pace of attacks will only rise.

The variants of malware used to attack our networks have also increased drastically. In the third quarter of this year, there were 9.7 ransomware attempts per customer for each business day. Worse yet, there were 307,516 “never-before-seen” malware variants – a 73% increase over previous years.

We need a rapid evolution of the way we conduct cybersecurity. Not only will we have to change our behaviour with better security practices, but also deploy innovative technology that has the capacity and durability to meet the urgent call for better protection.

SonicWall Answers the Call

The power and flexibility of our 7th generation advancements bring enterprises to a level where they can stop attacks from many vectors. Our vision for cybersecurity is to protect organizations from the broadest spectrum of intrusions, pre-emptively reduce cyber risk, and achieve greater protection across devices, new perimeters and network segments more efficiently while lowering the total cost of ownership.

The big news is that we launched 17 new Gen-7 NGFWs in less than 18 months. So, whether you’re a small business or a large enterprise in your home or the cloud, you’ll benefit from the NGFWs that offer security, control, and visibility for an effective cybersecurity posture.

New NSa 5700 and NSsp 10700/11700 models, designed for enterprises, governments and MSSPs, quadruple performance.

The SonicWall Network Security Appliance (NSa) 5700 and Network Security Services Platform (NSsp) 10700/11700 complete the introduction of our Gen-7 NGFWs. They run on the new SonicOS 7 and include advanced networking features such as high availability, SD-WAN and dynamic routing. These firewalls meet the current high-demand cybersecurity landscape with combined validated security effectiveness and best-in-class price performance in a single rack unit appliance.

Our Gen-7 NGFWs protect businesses with comprehensive, integrated security services, such as malware analysis, encrypted traffic inspection, cloud application security and URL filtering. The entire line of 17 NGFWs can be quickly managed by SonicWall’s cloud-native Network Security Manager (NSM), which gives distributed enterprises a single, easy-to-use cloud interface for streamlined management, analytics and reporting.

Entry-level NGFWs: SonicWall TZ firewalls protect small businesses or branch locations from intrusion, malware and ransomware with an easy-to-use, integrated security solution designed specifically for your needs. TZ series includes five models; 270, 370, 470, 570 and 670.

Mid-range NGFWs: Our Gen-7 Network Security Appliance (NSa) offers medium- to large-sized enterprises industry-leading performance at the lowest total cost of ownership. NSa series consists of five models; 2700, 3700, 4700, 5700 and 6700; and includes comprehensive security features such as intrusion prevention, VPN, application control, malware analysis, URL filtering, DNS Security, Geo-IP, and Bot-net services.



High-end NGFWs: Gen-7 Network Security services platform (NSsp) High-End Firewall series delivers the advanced threat protection, fast speeds, and budget-friendly price that large enterprises, data centers, and service providers demand. NSsp series has multiple models, 10700, 11700 and 13700, including high port density and 100 GbE interfaces, which can process several million connections for zero-day and advanced threats.





Virtual Firewalls: Gen-7 NSv Series virtual firewall is built to secure the cloud and virtual environments with all advantages of a physical firewall, including system scalability and agility, speed of system provisioning and simple management in addition to cost reduction. NSv series consists of three models; 270, 470 and 870; securing virtualized compute resources and hypervisors to protect public clouds and private cloud workloads on VMware ESXi, Microsoft Hyper-V, Nutanix and KVM.

Powered by the new SonicOS/OSX 7

SonicWall Gen-7 NGFWs run on SonicOS/OSX 7, the latest version of our new SonicOS operating system. This OS delivers a modern user interface, intuitive workflows and user-first design principles. It provides enterprise-level workflows, easy configuration, and simplified and flexible management — for better security and operational efficiency.

Overall Solution Value

SonicWall’s award-winning hardware and advanced technology are built into each Gen-7 NGFW to give every business the edge on evolving threats. With solutions designed for networks of all sizes, SonicWall firewalls are designed to meet your specific security and usability needs, all at a cost that will protect your budget while securing your network.

