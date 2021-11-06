Dell EMC PowerStore 500: Enterprise-level performance at entry-level pricing

Credit: 150184635 © Alexandersikov | Dreamstime.com

In the new data era, the combination of massive amounts of data and unparalleled technology innovation has given businesses of all sizes the opportunity to become disruptive, digital powerhouses. But despite this potential, many learn that digital transformation can be complex and challenging. But there is another factor that organisations must consider: IT departments are under increasing pressure to deliver greater levels of simplicity and agility on the business side. Enterprise-grade, on-premises storage must now provide the same operational flexibility as Cloud, becoming ever more adaptable, automated and easier to integrate with existing management frameworks.

And this is where Dell Technologies has stepped in with Dell EMC PowerStore 500 storage that helps partners deliver a value proposition to SMB and mid-tier partners looking to digitally transform.

Of course, there are many storage devices available but Dell EMC PowerStore 500 is designed specifically for organisations ready to move into a new era of productivity by offering enterprise-level performance at entry-level pricing.

The keys to this dynamic range are its agility and operational versatility – ideal for today’s Cloud-mobile IT infrastructure. Using a containerised software architecture, Dell EMC PowerStore 500 takes the best modern storage technology and eliminates the typical trade-offs in performance, scalability and storage efficiency. By incorporating the advanced capabilities of VMware’s ESXi hypervisor Dell EMC PowerStore 500 provides outstanding flexibility by not only enabling virtualised hosting of user applications directly on the appliance but doing so with seamless integration into the customers IT management environment and VMware ecosystem.

Let’s look at why customers are choosing Dell EMC PowerStore storage.



Software-defined architecture: The Dell EMC PowerStore 500 appliance is built on a container-based software architecture that can deliver and integrate advanced system capabilities. The modularity of containers enables feature portability, standardisation and rapid time-to-market for new options and maximum deployment flexibility.



Intelligent automation: Dell EMC PowerStore 500 streamlines application development and automates storage workflows through integration with a broad ecosystem of leading DevOps and open management frameworks. It supports comprehensive integration with VMware management and its operational features including vSphere storage management and provisioning, VAAI, VASA and native vVols support. When it comes to containerisation and DevOps, users can take advantage of plug-ins including those for CSI, Kubernetes, Ansible and vRealize Operations.

Autonomous operation: Dell EMC PowerStore 500 uses intelligent data placement to improve system utilisation and performance through the balanced provisioning of new appliance storage volumes, while the machine learning engine continuously monitors the cluster and recommends actions for re-balancing of cluster resources, identifying and automating the changes required to maintain optimal efficiency. Next-generation storage technology: The Dell EMC PowerStore 500 incorporates the latest developments in storage, interface and network technologies. The end-to-end NVMe architecture of the Dell EMC PowerStore appliance delivers the full benefits of solid-state storage, with higher bandwidth and lower latency to match the requirements of Flash SSDs, as well as new dual-ported Intel Optane storage class memory (SCM) for topline performance. Powering the Cloud: Customers can easily integrate on-premises infrastructure into hybrid Cloud solutions environments while maintaining operational consistency. For VMware customers, VMware Cloud on AWS delivers a seamless hybrid Cloud by extending its on-premises vSphere environment to the AWS Cloud and delivering Dell EMC Power Store 500 block and file services for VCF deployments.



Scale up and out for flexible growth: Advanced clustering technology enables Dell EMC PowerStore 500 to scale system processing power up to four appliances. Individual drive scaling addresses flexible capacity growth and resource balancing.



Predictive analytics and proactive monitoring: CloudIQ is a native Cloud-based storage analytics application comes free with Dell EMC PowerStore appliances. It provides comprehensive monitoring of system health, performance, capacity, configurations, and on-array protection metrics. CloudIQ combines these metrics with machine learning and predictive analytic measurements to improve capacity planning and fix problems before they disrupt business.



Future proof with Anytime upgrades: Every Dell EMC PowerStore system is backed with the Future-Proof Program including a 4:1 Data Reduction guarantee as well as Anytime Upgrade, the industry’s most flexible controller upgrade program. Please visit the Future Proof Loyalty Program page for further details.



The Dell EMC PowerStore 500 is built for versatility, virtualisation and value, and unlocks the power of data, regardless of its structure or location, helping business adapt and transform its IT without disrupting current operations. Dell EMC PowerStore is virtually unbeatable.