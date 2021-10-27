Australian tech company RedEye announces partner program as part of global expansion

Credit: Southern Nevada Water Authority; RedEye

Australian SaaS specialist, RedEye, launched channel and reseller partner opportunities as part of the company’s global expansion.

RedEye offers technology solutions that have been designed to integrate with core businesses systems (ERP, EAM, GIS), and solutions including SAP, Maximo, Ellipse, Infor, Oracle, Esri and Microsoft365. The company has already demonstrated the effectiveness of collaborative quality of its solutions, having partnered with IBM’s resources sector-focused digital transformation marketplace, Oren. Now, the company believes that the highly versatile nature of its products will assist channel organisations in developing unique solutions to solve asset management challenges for a broad range of vertical customers.

The opportunity for the channel

RedEye announced an opportunity to develop recurring revenue streams for vertical specialists, as it seeks to become as much as 80 per cent channel-driven in the local market. The mission-critical nature of the RedEye software suite means that it has a client churn rate of less than one per cent, and an average contract term of 42 months. These are compelling numbers for partners that wish to build sustainable recurring revenue models.

To help facilitate this channel model, RedEye is enabling a three-tier channel program, designed to assist partners at all stages of the value-adding curve. All levels of partner will gain access to sales, training and marketing support, with higher levels of partner accessing deeper value-adding services, and a greater percentage of the SaaS revenue generated.

RedEye software is designed for highly-specialised vertical applications, including utilities (power, water, oil & gas), the public sector (government, bushfire management, infrastructure, defence, transport and health), and resources (mining, renewable energy). These organisations typically manage large and complex asset and infrastructure environments, and need tailored solutions to their specific needs.

The nature of that challenge is always an opportunity for partners that typically excel in assisting their customers in solutions development. Because RedEye is easy-to-use but highly tailorable, fast to deploy, and secure according to ISO 27001 specifications, the channel can leverage this to present the opportunity for digital transformation to their customers. In providing deep data and insights into the business-critical assets for these businesses, RedEye claims that it can help bridge the gap between legacy systems and digital engineering.

Supporting critical infrastructure operators across the globe

Snowy Hydro is one of Australia’s largest power initiatives, with 16 power stations under management, providing power to over one million households and businesses in Australia.

It selected RedEye as part of a digital transformation initiative, for its ability to modernise 20-year-old systems and allow a decentralised workforce to operate off a single cloud-based platform. “We had a huge drawing collection which is a critical cornerstone for pretty much all of our technical staff. What we've been able to do is have the people that are working with that asset quickly markup a drawing, and make that drawing visible to the rest of our Snowy population very quickly," Nick Skobelkin, Digital Information System Specialist at Snowy Hydro said.

“Our digital transformation is about making that information available to all of our employees, anywhere, at any time,” Greg Falconer, Manager Engineering Systems & Support at Snowy Hydro, added (learn more about the Snowy Hydro digital transformation with RedEye here).

Meanwhile, South Australia Power Networks were challenged with 90 per cent of its staff, being unable to easily find the latest drawing revisions for projects, and 33 per cent were taking over 10 minutes to find the right document for their needs.

The RedEye solution, being easy to use and by locating the documents and key drawings in the cloud, was able to eliminate this challenge, giving those in the field access to the most up-to-date drawings and information, while also meeting the stringent security requirements of public sector businesses.

SAPN expects that this solution will provide a return on investment in two to four years, saving 1,044 hours of productivity each year, and completely flipping the challenge that they had. Where 90 per cent of users were struggling to find documents when they need it, now 91 per cent of users are experiencing no disruption at all (learn more about the SAPN solution here) in locating the critical asset data they needed.

For the channel, these solutions are particularly compelling because they provide meaningful solutions to day-to-day challenges for organisations, and give the channel partner the ability to engage with the customer in a way that addresses their specific pain-points.

