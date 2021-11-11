The ever-growing channel ecosystem is complex and embodies an abundant range of technology vendors. The recent world events have accelerated pace businesses adopt new technologies to continue operating. Channel partners seeking the right solution for their customers in the current vendor landscape can find it daunting. We at IDG, have found partners are overwhelmed by the endless list of established and emerging technologies flooding the market – spanning cloud, security, digital and others. Adding the shift of business needs and demands of the unique future work models, it is creating ambiguity and uncertainty. Through the Channel Roadmap, a bespoke content hub housing strategic priorities from technology vendors for 2022 and beyond, partners can find the guidance on the key technologies and markets to pursue, to help build a blueprint for future success

DSTech Dean Kendall General Manager Dynamic Supplies Technology (DSTech) has evolved into one of Australia's leading distributors in the IT sector, after establishing in 2020. DSTech builds on trusted local and international networks to supply leading technology solutions. We pride ourselves on exceptional service, first class logistics, knowledgeable support, and exceptional account management. DSTech currently has distribution agreement with 60 technology and lifestyle brand vendors including but not limited to; IT peripherals, desktops, laptops, servers, networking, power protection, audio, gaming, security and more. DSTech General Manager, Dean Kendall stated, "the DSTech team are thrilled to be partnering with a vast range of brands across multiple categories in conjunction with a new website, but overall to be adding value to partners across Australia, including independent resellers, system integrators and specialist retailers." DSTech is a part of The Dynamic Group established in 1994, which is 100% Australian owned and operated. We offer the ability to direct ship, helping you eliminate the need to double handle stock and reduce delivery costs whilst applying customised details of your organisation.

RingCentral Ben Swanson Regional Vice President

Partner Sales, APAC The key priority for RingCentral and our partners in Australia is how we support organisations as they adapt to a new hybrid way of working. We want to meet the customer where they want to work and how they want to communicate. That's not just the physical location; it's also their choice of application and user interface – which might be to work within the RingCentral app, Microsoft Teams or their preferred web browser, CRM or productivity suite. Ultimately, our goal is to make sure that we achieve participation equity for the workforce no matter where they are, or what device or application they are using. Currently, most of our unified communications and contact centre development efforts are being put behind innovation to improve the experience, safety and wellbeing of users. That includes solutions to enable touchless features for meeting rooms and a focus on improving the participant experience on mobile devices. We saw the urgent need for enterprise-grade telephony to support the urgent shift to cloud in early 2020 and re-prioritised our developments to release RingCentral Cloud PBX for Microsoft Teams. This ensured that customers could continue to use the platform with which their users had become familiar, and support this with a more robust, integrated voice and video communications platform. There are also a lot of exciting developments in the area of artificial intelligence (AI). A good example is our most recent release which enhances the STIR/SHAKEN call authentication framework in the US to stop unwanted robocalls and spam. This uses AI to more accurately authenticate and verify traffic routed through our platform to stop these unwanted calls and build trust and security for end-consumers. These spam calls are a significant problem here too. For example, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's (ACCC) Scamwatch reported that in 2020, phone calls were the number one method for scammers to use representing 47.7%, or 103,153 scams, of the total number of scams reported to the organisation. The advantages of RingCentral's cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform is that innovations like these can be quickly rolled out when available to all existing users and customers start to feel liberated when these rapid changes come at them head on. Even for those organisations with a strong preference to maintain their on-premise or hosted IT infrastructure see UCaaS and CCaaS adoption as a no-brainer – particularly RingCentral as the industry's leading UCaaS solution – which Synergy founder and chief analyst Jeremy Duke says is "in a field of its own". This is why UCaaS is a $1billion addressable market in Australia alone. RingCentral's clear advantage is that we combine the carrier-grade reliability worldwide (99.999% uptime SLA) with the flexibility, integration and access to ongoing innovation of cloud. Importantly, being a cloud-based solution doesn't take our partners out of the equation. In fact, the role for our reseller and integrator partners in supporting our integrated UCaaS and CCaaS solutions has never been more important. Your key role is to be the trusted advisor to your clients; to really understand the current and future states of your customers, and then to align yourself with providers that have a strong history of delivering innovation against the broader IT application marketplace. RingCentral is a great place to start.

Vertiv LuLu Shiraz Sales Director

Vertiv Australia and New Zealand As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv is at the forefront of ensuring your digital infrastructure runs continuously and evolves as your business changes. Our broad portfolio of critical infrastructure solutions, ranging from power, thermal management, IT management, IT and edge infrastructure, and services, gives our customers the agility and flexibility to solve the most complex IT challenges. Vertiv partners, distributors and resellers form a vital part of our business as they allow us to reach more customers across a wider geography, enabling us to bring our solutions to more businesses. Why partner with Vertiv? As a valued Vertiv partner, we can help you solve your customers' most pressing challenges with the industry's most formidable array of data center critical infrastructure, services, and management solutions. As a partner, you'll have confidence in knowing you are equipped with the latest training, resources, and support to help you grow your business, increase profits, and become an industry front-runner. Together, we are more capable of meeting our customers' needs and achieving our business goals. We pride ourselves of providing our partners with the resources and support to help them succeed in their business. Below are just some of the benefits of being a Vertiv partner: Discounts & Incentives – by teaming up with us, you can effortlessly increase your profitability and engage your sales force;

Sales & Marketing Support – get access to sales and marketing solutions, marketing activities including digital marketing, PR and social media, and events support to expand your network and footprint;

Training & Enablement – get instant access and support of Vertiv experts both regionally and globally to equip you with the tools and knowhow to help you succeed in your business;

Account Management – have a dedicated account manager to help drive sales and deliver satisfactions.