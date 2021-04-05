Get rugged, get a Getac

When you need rugged, think Getac. From devices and accessories to services and support, Getac has all the answers.

Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defence electronic products. But since then, Getac has been providing rugged computing solutions for demanding professionals in extreme environments including public safety- police, fire engine, ambulance, utilities, manufacturing, transportation, energy, and natural resource. Getac started its brand business in 2007, and now it has 67 distribution partners and over 1600+ resellers worldwide.

Getac’s rugged line-up is extraordinary with products across three platforms – laptop, tablet and convertible, plus a range of vehicle-mounted solutions.

Its global client list includes Leica, Nestle Wagner, Primagaz, VIST Group, Volkswagen and Istanbul Airport.

Getac solutions are used by Australian customers in several industries including defence, emergency services, utilities, oil and gas, mining, transport and logistics and automotive.

From design to production, Getac's rugged computers for industry use are built to meet the most stringent international testing certification standards including products that are classified as intrinsically safe. Getac products are so rugged they work in any environment, whether it be stormy weather, extreme temperature, or the dust-filled outback; all conditions that Australia may experience, and they will survive long-term exposure to vibrations.

Getac offers:

a broad range of hardware, software and accessories

short lead times for product delivery

configuration flexibility

hardware and software customisation capabilities

local pre- and post-sales support including sales, engineering, a local distributor, and service centres in Sydney and Auckland

free accidental damage cover also known as Bumper to Bumper.

With Getac Select®, partners can solve customers’ complex IT challenges rapidly with a pre-configured solution that includes rugged computing devices, software, accessories and professional services in a purposeful range of specifically tailored solutions.

Getac’s Partner Portal is designed for all current and potential resellers and is built to support partners from a technical perspective and with tools to help them gain a competitive edge.

Getac offers three levels of partnership: silver; gold; and platinum, which offers a premium package including deal registration, training, leads, demonstration units, market development funds, and premium support.

Getac works directly with Microsoft, Intel and other vendors and has more than 40 ecosystem solution partners. Getac aims to help them excel and outpace their competitors by developing state-of-the-art, technology-based solutions.

There is only one expert provider in the rugged products industry – Getac. From a single device to fully integrated solutions, Getac makes doing the challenging jobs easy.

For further information visit the Getac partner portal and grow with Getac.